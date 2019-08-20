Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The line-up for The Great British Bake Off 2019 has been announced – grab your wooden spoon, piping bag, rolling pin and make your way to the tent!

Thirteen amateur bakers will compete for the right to claim the series 10 crown, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Rahul Munday.

One cast member who hopes lightning can strike twice is Dan Chambers, who hails Rotherham, the same hometown as 2018 winner Rahul.

Let’s meet the man who faces the stiff challenge of winning over Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in this year’s Channel 4 baking competition from his job to wife and Instagram handle.

Who is Dan Chambers?

Dan is arguably the most instantly recognisable contestant on this year’s 2019 series, standing well over 6ft tall with a large stag tattooed across his chest and a messy man bun hairstyle.

The 32-year-old is a support worker in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

He found his passion for baking at a young age and has fond memories of school cooking competitions or baking at home with his mum. Like most Great British Bake Off contestants, Dan’s skills are honed from self-taught methods although cooking does run in the family with his dad a former Army chef.

Speaking of the honour to appear on GBBO, Dan said:

I have been trying for a few years now, so finally I am here. It’s absolutely crazy, really amazing, I was so adamant to get on, it’s very hard to describe the feelings, all strange and surreal.

Is Dan married?

Yes.

Not only is Dan married but he even made is own wedding cake!

The 32-year-old has been with his now-wife, Laura, for over 10 years, with the Rotherham Advertiser reporting that he first got serious about baking in a bid to impress his girlfriend with his skills in the kitchen aged 21.

Dan and Laura are big animal lovers and own three dogs and one cat while Dan is also a vegetarian, which should bode well in the vegetarian rounds.

You can follow Dan on Instagram under @dancbakes, where he starts his GBBO journey with 370 followers.

How to watch The Great Brtish Bake Off 2019

GBBO 2019 launches on Tuesday, August 27th.

It airs on Channel 4 at 8 pm and represents the third series on the channel since jumping ship from BBC One.

The show will continue every Tuesday night in the same timeslot.

