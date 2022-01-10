Meet the Junior Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants











It’s time to throw on an apron and bring out the rolling pins as Junior Bake Off is back! The Great British Bake Off spin-off series is onto its seventh series in 2022 and there are a bunch of new youngsters ready to get into the baking tent and show off their skills.

Harry Hill hosts the series while Liam Charles, Ravneet Gill and Paul Hollywood are the judges. So, let’s get to know the 16 junior contestants who are ready to put some adult bakers to shame in the kitchen in season 7…

Meet the Great British Bake off Juniors contestants 2022

There are 16 contestants taking part in the 2022 series of Junior Bake Off. The participants, their ages and hometowns are as listed below:

Aisya, 12, Manchester

Will, 11, Hertfordshire

Tomos, 11, Cardiff

Salma, 13, Manchester

Quique, 9, Devon

Olivia, 9, Nottingham

Mia WL, 11, London (@miabakes11)

Mia C, 15, Newcastle

Macy, 10, Liverpool

Lola, 9, Lancashire

Joey, 11, Manchester

Kezia, 14, London (@keziaskitchen)

Gabriel, 10, Cornwall

Eliza, 10, Hertfordshire

Frazer, 15, York

D’vonte, 11, Nottinghamshire

Will

Who are the Junior Bake Off judges in 2022?

As always, comedian Harry Hill will be hosting Junior Bake Off in 2022.

The young contestants’ work is being judged by Ravneet Gill and Liam Charles, however, GBBO star Paul Hollywood is stepping in for Liam and taking his place on the judging panel for episodes 1 to 3.

The Junior Bake Off stars are likely to be off to a more nervous start in the competition with steely-blue-eyed Hollywood judging their bakes in the tent!

Quique, Lola

Junior Bake off season 7 prize explored

Kicking off from January 10th, Junior Bake Off season 7 will see the contestants split into two groups of eight for the first rounds of the competition.

Once the winner is announced, the Junior Bake Off champion is awarded a glass cake stand trophy.

Just the same as the regular GBBO competition, there’s no cash prize for the winner, but there is a lot of exposure that comes with the Channel 4 show which could lead to further deals and work in the baking field.

Joey

