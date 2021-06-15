The Bachelorette: Who is Greg Grippo? Age and Instagram of the ABC star











The Bachelorette is in full swing in June 2021. Season 17 of the ABC show sees 30 men attempt to ‘woo’ Katie Thurston as much as they can, all in a bid to win her heart and take off into the sunset together.

Only two episodes into The Bachelorette and there’s already been ‘beef’ between the guys. Thankfully, nice guy Greg Grippo is nothing to do with the drama. Katie was having none of it during episode 2 and said to the men that if they weren’t on the show for the right reasons they could simply “f*** off” – she’s not one to mince her words.

ABC Greg Grippo The Bachelorette

Who is The Bachelorette’s Greg?

Greg Grippo is one of the 30 contestants appearing on The Bachelorette season 17.

He’s a marketing sales representative and hails from Edison, New Jersey.

Forget what Katie thinks, by the looks of Twitter, everyone’s fallen in love with Greg. One person tweeted: “If @katiethurston doesn’t pick Greg, he BETTER be #TheBachelor. Those are the only options.“

Greg can be found on Instagram @greggrippo where he has around 100k followers.

The Bachelorette: Aaron and Cody’s beef explained

Sniper Elite VR – New Gameplay Trailer | PS VR

Greg Grippo’s age

Fan favourite Greg is 27 years old, three years Katie’s junior.

He celebrates his birthday on June 5th which makes him a Gemini.

Greg graduated from university in 2016 when he was 22 years old with a degree in marketing as per LinkedIn.

Could Greg make it to the end of The Bachelorette?

Judging by how well Greg’s time so far on The Bachelorette has gone, it would be highly likely that fans will see him make it far into the show.

Greg was given Katie’s ‘First Impression’ Rose and also bagged himself the first one-to-one date with her.

Greg’s ABC profile states that he wants to settle down, treat his wife like a queen, travel the world with his wife and have six kids, so for Katie, he could be the perfect partner.

Katie and Greg melted The Bachelorette viewers’ hearts during episode 2 when the pair shared that they had both lost their fathers. Katie’s dad passed away from ALS while Greg lost his to cancer. During the episode the two shared a moment over the subject and had Twitter users in tears!

A viewer Tweeted: “Gregs dad passing away too really explains why he didn’t seem to have a lot of emotion when katie opened up to him. Protect him at all costs“.

See Also: What happened to Katie Thurston’s dad?

Another great thing about Greg’s date: he waited until the evening to share about his own dad, and let Katie have the day portion to talk about/think about her memories with her dad #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #TheBacheloretteABC #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/d3ooB56srp — 🌹The Rose Hoez🌹 (@Rose_Hoez) June 15, 2021

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK