Who is musician Griff on Strictly Come Dancing? Net worth explored











September 18th, 2021 saw BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing launch for a 19th series. The show has gone through some changes in 2021 – from the judging panel to the professional dancers – plus a whole new batch of celebrities are ready to put their skills to the test on the dancefloor.

The competition hosted by Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman is truly set to get going from October 2nd with results night taking place on Sunday, October 3rd. And in true Strictly tradition, there are some music acts ready to take to the stage on Sunday’s show.

Who is singer Griff?

Born on January 21st, 2001, as Sarah Faith Griffiths, ‘Griff’ is an English singer songwriter.

She’s 20 years old and hails from Hertfordshire.

Griff was born to a Chinese mother and a Jamaican father and as per Complex Magazine in 2020, she grew up with foster siblings during her life.

Griff’s songs explored

Griff’s music career officially launched in 2019 when she was signed to Warner Records.

Her first single was called “Mirror Talk” which was released in 2019 followed by “Didn’t Break It Enough“, “Paradise” and “Eternal Flame“.

In June 2021 she released her first mixtape, “One Foot in Front of the Other“, and the singer is set to perform her new single “One Night” during Strictly Come Dancing season 19.

Musician Griff’s net worth explored

Griff grew up in a small village just outside of London and had her first recording session at just 10 years old according to the BBC.

As per the Official Charts, Griff has landed herself a UK Top 40, 10 Weeks in the Top 40 and 22 Weeks in the Top 75 over the past two years.

In a 2021 interview with the BBC, she said that she still lives with her mum.

Her net worth is estimated by online sources as $1.5m, however, this hasn’t been confirmed by Griff herself. The music artist has a following of 212k on Instagram @wiffygriffy and 94.7K subscribers on YouTube.

