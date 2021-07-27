Who is Guap from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta? Yung Baby Tate relationship explored!











Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is back for a tenth season in 2021. This season brings with it a newbie in the form of Yung Baby Tate. The 25-year-old thinks that current ‘bae’ Guap is a good match for her. But it seems that her friends think differently.

The ‘I Am‘ singer is the daughter of Grammy Award-winning musician Dionne Farris and her love life, career and successes are featured on the show. Yung Baby Tate isn’t the only newcomer to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta in 2021, Omeretta The Great and Renni Rucci are also newbies to LAHHATL!

Screenshot: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Super Trailer

Who is Guapdad 4000?

Guapdad 4000 is a cast member featured on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 10.

He appears on the show as Yung Baby Tate’s ‘bae’ and said that he’s “currently trying to be a mogul” and is a businessman.

Guap, 29, is also a rapper and has almost 100k subscribers on YouTube. His songs include ‘She Wanna‘ and ‘Chicken Adobo‘. On his YouTube channel, he can be seen having a chat with Rick Ross in 2021.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Who is Kiyomi ‘Yomi’ Leslie?

Guap and Yung Baby Tate

During Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 10, Yung Baby Tate reveals that she wants to be in a ‘power couple‘ and added on the VH1 show that she wants to be “like Jay Z and Beyonce“.

She and Guap can be seen relaxing at the beach and Yung Baby Tate says: “You make me nervous, I like you“, so, she made her feelings pretty clear to him.

Yung Baby Tate’s friends don’t seem so sure about Guap, one said: “You think Guap is a ‘Jay Z’?” and laughed at the idea.

Her friend also asked if Guap was monogamous and suggested that the pair were in an open relationship after he said he was a “b***hes man“. However, Yung Baby Tate said she was confused about what Guap was after and called him a “class clown” for his behaviour.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

Meet Guap from Love and Hip Hop on Instagram

For anyone watching LAHH who wants to find out more about Guap, he can be found on Instagram @guapdad4000 with around 480k followers!

The rapper often takes to the ‘gram to promote his latest music. He shares a link to his tour dates in his IG bio.

Guapdad 4000 also wears clothing brand shakawear on his page, which may make him an IG influencer, too!

See Also: Who is Omeretta the Great? Age, career and Instagram

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA FROM MONDAY JULY 5TH AT 8/7C ON VH1

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK