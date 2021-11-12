Was Taskmaster's Guz Khan a teacher and what did he teach?











Taskmaster is back on Channel 4 in 2021 with a new series, a new cast and some brand new weird and wonderful tasks! Greg Davies returns as The Taskmaster himself along with his dutiful sidekick Alex Horne.

Taking part in Taskmaster series 12 are comedians Victoria Coren Mitchell, Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Morgana Robinson and Guz Khan. What’s their game? Well, they’re after Greg Davies’ golden head, obviously. So, let’s find out more about former teacher Guz.

Screenshot: Taskmaster Guz Khan teacher – Channel 4

Meet Guz

Ghulam ‘Guz’ Khan is a comedian and actor who is best known for his stand up performances on Live At The Apollo and TV shows such as Man Like Mobeen and Taskmaster.

He was born on January 24th, 1986, making him 35 years old in 2021.

Guz hails from the West Midlands and writes on his IG bio: “Comedic Insurgent…From Coventry mate“.

Read More: Does comedian Guz Khan have a wife?

Guz Khan teacher. Channel 4. Picture Publicist: Krishaan Freckleton Photographer: Andy Devonshire

Guz Khan’s teaching career

Prior to breaking into the comedy industry, Guz was a school teacher.

He worked as a full-time secondary school teacher

During a 2018 stand-up show speaking about teaching, Guz said: “…people don’t take teachers seriously, teachers sacrifice their welfare, their sanity, their health, we’re not just teachers who deliver a curriculum, we are in the place of a parent.“

As per The Times, Guz worked as a humanities teacher but has been in the comedy sector for almost six years now.

Taskmaster | Series 12 Official Trailer | Coming Soon BridTV 5204 Taskmaster | Series 12 Official Trailer | Coming Soon 868862 868862 center 22403

Guz’s take on being a teacher

During a BBC series of shorts, called Life Lessons, Guz revealed his worst things about being a teacher.

The worst things Guz mentioned included “Not being able to tell the truth”, “not being able to take the weed that you confiscate off students”, “lesson planning“, ‘dumb kids” and not getting enough holidays.

Appearing on BBC’s Would I Lie To You? in 2019, Guz revealed that he locked another teacher in a cupboard during his teaching days. Speaking of the reason why he locked the teacher in the humanities cupboard, Guz said: “Me and him had beef on sight. As soon as we locked eyes, I knew we were going to have an issue because he thought he was the most popular teacher“.

Taskmaster: Greg Davies’ ‘draped on couch’ clip recreated by fans

WATCH TASKMASTER EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK