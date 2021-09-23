Does comedian Guz Khan have a wife? Family of Taskmaster star explored











Guz Khan is best known for appearing in his very own show, Man Like Mobeen, or for appearing on comedy shows such as Live at the Apollo, now he’s back on our screens on another comedy series.

The English comedian uploaded his first video to Facebook in 2014 and since then, has become an extremely popular comedian. Let’s find out more about Guz, from whether he has a wife to his family…

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Guz Khan?

Guz Khan is 35 years old and hails from Birmingham.

He was born in Small Heath on January 24th, 1986 and grew up in Coventry.

Guz attended Coventry University and worked as a teacher before moving into comedy as a career.

He has almost 250k followers on Instagram @guzkhanofficial.

Does Guz Khan have a wife?

Yes, Guz Khan has a wife and three children. They live together in Birmingham.

Although he appears to have attended the odd awards ceremony with his other half, the identity of his wife is currently unknown.

Guz often takes to Instagram to share comedic snaps, promo for his latest work and photos of himself with his children.

Guz joins Taskmaster

Taskmaster series 12 is officially a-go in 2021. The new Channel 4 series kicks off from 9 pm and features Morgana Robinson, Alan Davies and more.

Guz Khan is also joining Taskmaster in 2021.

The comedian took to Twitter prior to his Channel 4 appearance and Tweeted: “You, yeah YOU, if you don’t watch @taskmaster on @channel4 tonight at 9pm, I’m taking your mum to Nandos…she’ll never go with your dad again mate. Don’t do this to their marriage.“

You, yeah YOU, if you don’t watch @taskmaster on @channel4 tonight at 9pm, I’m taking your mum to Nandos…she’ll never go with your dad again mate. Don’t do this to their marriage. pic.twitter.com/AYzJVZDfgx — Guztavo Khanage (@GuzKhanOfficial) September 23, 2021

