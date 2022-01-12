Unexpected: What happened with Hailey Tomlinson and Matthew Blevins?











Matthew Blevins and Hailey Tomlinson’s relationship story has been one of the biggest drama moments on the TLC show Unexpected. What happened with the cast members?

The fifth season of the popular teen series is set to arrive in March this year, bringing back familiar faces and unresolved drama situations.

As fans are waiting for the new season, some are interested to learn what happened with Matthew and Hailey.

CHECK IT OUT: What is Jesse Metcalfe’s net worth as he stars in Vanderpump Rules?

First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! BridTV 3325 First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/slJTlmSPf7Q/hqdefault.jpg 821535 821535 center 22403

What happened with Hailey and Matthew?

Matthew Blevins and Hailey Tomlinson were first introduced in season 3 of Unexpected.

Viewers met the teen mother when she was getting ready to welcome her first child, Kinsley, with Matthew. Both of them were at the age of 16 when they announced Hailey’s pregnancy.

But Matthew dropped a big bombshell when he revealed that he had cheated on Hailey with her bestie, who is also called Hailey, Hailey Tilford. He later fathered a child with her as well.

The announcement was made during the season three Tell All, leaving many viewers at home shocked.

RUMORS: Why did Lala and Randall split? ‘Cheating’ speculation explored

So, where are Hailey Tilford and Matthew now?

According to Hailey Tilford’s Instagram page, she is busy raising her child Levi and actively updates her fans on the latest in her life.

But Matthew doesn’t appear to have a public Instagram profile at the time of writing and hasn’t been active on social media like his two baby mamas.

He reportedly co-parents with Hailey Tilford but not much is known about his current relationship with Hailey Tomlinson and their child Kinsley.

Where is Hailey Tomlinson now? Does she have a boyfriend?

Hailey Tomlinson has since moved on with her boyfriend Darren after her split from Matthew. The TLC cast member has often gushed about her partner and has called him “boyfriend and best friend all in one.”

He was first featured on Hailey’s Instagram page in September 2020 and has made more appearances for outings and Christmas gatherings.

Darren has bonded with Kinsley and the three appear to be one happy family as seen in numerous social media posts.

You can follow Hailey and find more about the latest in her personal life from her Instagram page below.