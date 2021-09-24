Halloween Wars 2021 cast, host and new format explored











Halloween Wars is back in 2021 with Zac Bagans hosting the Food Network show. The show looks to have gone through some changes in 2021, which viewers aren’t so sure about. Many Twitter users are asking whether the pumpkin carving has gone, so let’s take a look at season 11 and what it’s got to offer.

Halloween Wars has been running since 2011. Ten years later and the Food Network series is still going strong – after all, who doesn’t love Halloween? This year looks to see some incredible creations whipped up, from possessed toy boxes to even more possessed pigs…

Get the first look at what's ahead when a frightful new season of #HalloweenWars with @zak_bagans begins TONIGHT @ 8|7c! 🎃👻 #Ghostober pic.twitter.com/YNzeuWBxq8 — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) September 19, 2021

Halloween Wars 2021 launch date

Halloween Wars season 11 launched on September 19th, 2021 at 8/7c on Food Network.

The show is set to air each Sunday and will run until the finale on October 31st, 2021.

Season 11 will be made up of seven episodes in total.

Read More: Where is Down Hall Hotel? Bake Off location explored

Who is the Halloween Wars host and cast?

Paranormal investigator and owner of the Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada Zac Bagan is the host of Food Network’s Halloween Wars.

This year, the competition is set to be influenced by Zac’s collection of artefacts and his Ghost Adventures.

According to Zac, this year is set to be the most mysterious yet.

There are eight teams competing on Halloween Wars 2021 and judge Shinmin Li will be returning along with Aarti Sequeira and Eddie Jackson.

Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 4826 Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Dn5UhUMCSz0/hqdefault.jpg 860269 860269 center 22403

Has the Halloween Wars format changed?

Although Halloween Wars is back in 2021, there have been some changes to the Food Network show’s format. $25,000 is up for grabs for the winning team.

Although Zac Bagans is the show’s new host, many viewers took to Twitter following episode 1 of the series to ask why Jonathan Bennett had been replaced.

Lots more viewers were heartbroken that the pumpkin carving element of the show has disappeared. One person Tweeted: “hey what the heck #HalloweenWars ? What happened to pumpkin carving? What happened to the small scare and spine chiller? I don’t need Halloween Baking Championship 2: Electric Boogaloo. I’m very disappointed D:“.

Another said: “You have truly ruined Halloween wars with no pumpkin carvers and lowering the money. You are cheap and not the same show anymore. Truly disappointing. Not watching it anymore. Will watch the old seasons.“

Taskmaster 2021: Does comedian Guz Khan have a wife?

#HalloweenWars

I was so excited for Halloween Wars and thought I was watching Halloween Baking Championship. Where are the pumpkin carvers? Did covid cause a pumpkin shortage? Also the new host wasnt even on set. I am so upset how did food network think this would be ok with fans — maria galvan (@mariaga00290537) September 23, 2021

WATCH HALLOWEEN WARS SEASON 11 ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON FOOD NETWORK.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK