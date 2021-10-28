









In a world of flatpack furniture and MDF, where the entire contents of a room could be created in hours, the need for handmade or quality pieces of furniture has never been greater.

Here to showcase their skills in woodwork are nine contestants on Channel 4’s Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker. So, let’s get to know this crafty lot a little more from their Instagram pages, their previous creations and much more.

What is Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker about?

Described by Mel Giedroyc as “natural, versatile and sustainable“, wood can be turned into anything from modern pieces of furniture to cutting edge design features such as striking staircases. Set in an ancient Welsh woodland, Channel 4’s Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker sees nine talented woodworkers compete to be named the best of the bunch.

Each week, the contestants face two demanding tests – a big build challenge and an on-the-spot-skills test.

The competition looks like it’s set out to be stressful, but the contestants’ love for wood is likely to outweigh anything that comes their way. From amateurs to those who work in woodwork already, there’s a variety of contestants taking part in the 2021 series.

Meet the Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker contestants

Hailing from all over the UK, here’s the rundown of the nine contestants taking part in Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker.

Billy, builder and carpenter (@billyarthurwalden)

Chantal, artist and teacher (@chantal.pitts)

Charlie, furniture maker (@charliewestworkshop)

Jade, set builder and furniture maker (@jadeindiamorgan)

Joe, woodworking YouTuber (@avgjoesjoinery)

Michelle, retired (@michelleboltonwoodcarver)

Misti, sculptor (@misti_leitz_sculpture)

Radha, junior cabinet maker (@radhasivyer)

Tim, bike mechanic (@timnunhead)

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker judges

The Channel 4 show is being judged by big names in the industry – Alex De Rijke and Helen Welch.

Alex De Rijke is an architect, he’s also the founding Director of dRMM, and established the practice in 1995 with Philip Marsh and Sadie Morgan.

Alex introduced softwood CLT (cross-laminated timber) to the UK.

Helen Welch founded The London School of Furniture Making in 2013 and has been teaching furniture making for over 25 years.

Actress, comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc is hosting the show and gets to see the contestants through the tough competition first hand.

