What is Hannah Wissmann’s age compared to Counting On’s Jeremiah?











19 Kids and Counting was one of TLC’s most popular shows. The show aired from 2008 until 2015 and was followed by Counting On which ran from 2015 until 2020. The focus of both shows was The Duggar family, who have had mega reality TV fame given that they’ve been on TV for the past 12 years.

The reality show followed parents Mary and Jim Bob Duggar and their ever-expanding family which consists of at least 19 children. All of their children’s names begin with ‘J’, and the show saw some growing up, some getting married and the general day to day lives of the family. Jeremiah, Jed, Joy, Jana, Jackson and their siblings all spent a part of their lives on TV.

Who is Hannah Wissmann?

Hannah Wissmann is the fiancé of one of the cast members from 19 Kids and Counting.

As per her Instagram page, she’s engaged to Jeremiah Duggar in 2022.

Hannah and Jeremiah went public with their relationship in late 2021, so it’s only been a few months between their relationship announcement and their engagement reveal.

Hannah Wissmann’s age explored

Jeremiah Duggar is 23 years old, he was born on December 30th, 1998. Jeremiah has siblings 10 years older than him and 10 years younger.

While Jeremiah is 23, his new fiancé is actually three years older than him at 26 years old as per PEOPLE.

Judging by both of their IG profiles, Hannah and Jeremiah have their faith in common as well as enjoying having a large family.

Hannah’s engagement ring revealed

Hannah Wissman (soon to be Duggar) and Jeremiah both took to Instagram to share photos of their special moment of getting engaged.

Hannah also captioned the photos with words such as: “A thousand times, yes!!! Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more…”.

The couple both posted photos of the engagement ring close up as well as a shot of Jeremiah down on one knee where it appears that he could be holding a Tiffany box. However, neither Hannah nor Jeremiah have revealed where the ring is from just yet…

