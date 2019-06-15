Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Harry Redknapp was officially crowned King of the Jungle 2018 on December 9th!

During his time in the Jungle, Harry said he learned to laugh again and admitted that football is a very lonely business.

He said: “I’ve got a happy home life, I’ve been so happy all my life. ”

So, who are Harry Redknapp’s grandchildren? And how many does he have?

Harry Redknapp’s Wife

Harry met Sandra Harris when they were both 17 years old.

They met in the local pub and are still going strong 54 years later.

Throughout Harry’s time in the Jungle Sandra has become somewhat of a star herself after the nation had its heart melted by Harry’s love for her.

Harry said:

There’s only one person I want to see with a bikini on having a shower and that’s still my wife.

Harry and Sandra’s Children

Sandra and Harry have two sons.

Their eldest, Mark, 48, has stayed out of the public spotlight.

And Jamie, 45, followed in his father’s footsteps and played professional football for Bournemouth, Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham between 1989-2005.

Jamie also represented England 17 times.

Harry Redknapp’s Grandchildren

Harry’s son Jamie married pop singer Louise Nurding in 1998 and had two sons, Charley and Beau, before they divorced in December 2017.

He also has a granddaughter, Molly, who appeared on the I’m A Celeb Extra Camp show in 2018.

Is Harry Related to Frank Lampard?

Harry is Frank Lampard’s uncle through his wife, Sandra.

Frank’s mum, Patricia Lampard, was Sandra’s sister who unfortunately passed away due to pneumonia in 2008.

Frank married Christine Bleakley in 2015 and they now have a baby daughter named Patricia.

