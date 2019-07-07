Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Caroline Flack has sashayed her way onto Love Island series 5 looking phenomenal.

As well as entering the villa unannounced, Caroline has been serving looks on the main programme and Love Island’s Aftersun show.

In her own love life, she’s had her share of heartache, it’s fair to say, but Caroline has been hosting the show where singletons aim to find love since 2015.

The ITV2 host seems to have blossomed in 2019 sporting long blonde hair, flawless skin and an enviable figure!

So, has Caroline Flack had a boob job? Here’s everything you need to know!

Has Caroline Flack had a boob job?

As of Love Island week 5, Caroline seemed to be looking more busty than her former self.

Her figure is looking so voluptuous in 2019 that Twitter users have even suggested the presenter could be pregnant.

It’s unlikely that Caroline has undergone a breast enlargement as she probably would have spoken publicly about it. Plus, the Love Island host hasn’t exactly been coy when it comes to her assets as she labelled her boobs as “legendary” in her autobiography according to The Mirror.

The Daily Star reported in 2018 that Caroline could have potentially had a nose job, botox and fillers, but the presenter has never revealed whether she has or hasn’t had cosmetic surgery.

Although, when asked by The Daily Mirror if she’d “ever have a nip or tuck?” Caroline replied: “Never say never.” according to The Daily Star.

Caroline Flack: Weightloss

Of course like any girl, when your weight fluctuates so do your lady bits and that’s possibly what’s gone on with Caroline.

The 39-year-old lost two stone in weight after a break up with Dave Danger, a drummer with the band The Holloways and said that her “Flack boobs” “disappeared”.3

Today though, it looks like single life is treating Caroline well as she’s looking better than ever at almost 40 years old!

Caroline Flack’s body in 2019

The Flackster’s new and improved look hasn’t appeared by chance. The ITV show host has been working hard in the gym to achieve her toned bod.

She’s been training with Bradley Simmonds and endured a 12-week detox in early 2019 . which involved cutting sugar and dairy out of her diet.

Caroline has openly admitted that she thinks her personal trainer – who’s also been seen out with Molly Mae Hague in the past – is good looking and the pair were spotted holding hands on a night out in July 2019!

