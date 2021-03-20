Has Cat Deeley had surgery? Age to IG of Saturday Night Takeaway guest











Has Cat Deeley had surgery? The Saturday Night Takeaway guest looks to be eternally youthful. Let’s get to know more about Ant and Dec’s bestie – from her family life to her career, IG and age!

Cat Deeley is a presenter, actress and producer best known for So You Think You Can Dance, Stars in Their Eyes, Entertainment Tonight, Celebrity Name Game and more.

While her career first kicked off in the UK, Cat moved to the USA in 2006 to work on So You Think You Can Dance.

How does Cat know Ant and Dec?

Saturday Night Takeaway episode 5 sees Cat Deeley appear as a guest. Ant, Dec and Cat are hardly strangers, though, as they worked together in their early TV years.

The trio co-starred on Saturday Morning children’s TV show SMTV Live from 1998 – 2002.

The 2021 episode of Saturday Night Takeaway won’t be the first time that Cat, Ant and Dec are reunited, however, as they got together in 2020 for a one of TV special – The Story of SM:TV Live. The three presenters are set to reboot their SM:TV Friends spoof ‘Chums’ during the SNT episode.

Has Cat had surgery?

Saturday Night Takeaway sees 44-year-old Cat looking incredibly youthful.

There are no reports to suggest that Cat has had any surgery as of 2021. A 2014 report from Female First states that the mother-of-two “wouldn’t rule out” surgery. However, she said it all comes down to confidence, adding: “…if anything makes me feel self-conscious in the future, I’d never say never about plastic surgery“.

She also added that she does 45 minutes of exercise per day and follows a healthy diet. The TV presenter often takes to IG (@catdeeley) and shares her beauty regime tips including the fact that she uses SkinCeuticals products.

Did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split?

Cat Deeley is married to fellow TV presenter Patrick Kielty.

The couple were friends for years before tying the knot in 2012. It doesn’t look as though Cat and Patrick have ever split. The couple shares two sons.

Their first child, Milo, was born in 2016 and his younger brother, James, in 2018.

In 2020, the family decided to move back to the UK after living in the USA for many years. A report from The Independent states that a ‘terrifying’ gun incident prompted the family’s move back to the UK.

