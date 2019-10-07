Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Olivia Bentley is the star of the show on Made in Chelsea season 18 right now.

The stunning 24-year-old is experiencing a career glow up after earning a slot in Cosmopolitan magazine to showcase her photography skills and collaborate on a feature about her battle with alopecia over the years.

However, long-standing boyfriend Digby Edgley hasn’t been there to support her – and MIC viewers have found his absence from the show more than a little peculiar.

So, what is going on with Olivia and Digby? And has Digby left SW3 for good?

Has Digby left Made in Chelsea?

No!

Although Digby isn’t starring in the current series he should return at a later date, likely in series 19.

So why isn’t Digby in Made in Chelsea series 18?

Although Reality Titbit have reached out for a comment, the reasoning behind Digby’s absence from series 18 has not been categorically confirmed.

However, it does make a lot of sense.

Digby and Olivia Bentley’s relationship has been under a lot of strain in recent years, no thanks to the cyclone of drama that spins through SW3.

The lovers have constantly switched between making up and breaking up over the past 24 months and Made in Chelsea certainly hasn’t acted as a foundation for healthy relationships over the years.

Just like Sam Thompson, who took a one-season break from MIC at the end of series 16, it looks as if Digby is enjoying some time away from the show.

Likewise, fans have become pretty damn bored of the drama surrounding Liv and Digby’s on-again-off-again relationship.

Due to Digby’s absence, series 18 has managed to focus on different storylines, picking up on Liv’s career and moving away from her personal life.

Liv and digby are boring me to death #MadeInChelsea — jenni♡ (@jenni_aimee) October 29, 2018

Have Digby and Liv split up?

Nope.

Digby and Liv are very much still together. The pair can be seen cosied up together with “love you baby comments” on Instagram and we’re sure Digby is providing plenty of support off-camera.

In fact, they’re probably a happier couple with the pressures of the reality TV show!

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SERIES 18 EVERY MONDAY NIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE