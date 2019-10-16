Has Joanna Lumley had plastic surgery? Heads to Japan looking younger than ever!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Joanna Lumley is best known for playing Patsy in 90’s TV series Absolutely Fabulous.

Nowadays she’s more accustomed to exploring the Nile or the taking a trip on the Trans-Siberian express than clutching a glass of white wine and a cigarette.

Joanna Lumley’s Japan aired in 2019 in three parts from Tuesday, October 8th on ITV.

But viewers of Joanna Lumley’s Japan are asking questions about her looks in recent years.

So, has Joanna Lumley had plastic surgery? Let’s take a look at the actress in 2019.

Joanna Lumley: Plastic surgery

There’s a mixture of things which seem to keep Joanna Lumley looking youthful. And the answer to whether she’s had surgery or not? Yes, she has.

One of them is collagen and potentially botox fillers which she gets in her forehead and around her mouth according to a report from The Evening Standard in 2006.

Another report from The Telegraph in 2018 supported the claims that Joanna gets botox and fillers.

However, in October 2019 The Independent revealed that Joanna opts for a moisturiser that’s cheap as chips which she says keeps her looking young. Her must-have beauty product – Astral Moisturiser – costs around £5.

How old is Joanna Lumley?

Born on May 1st 1946, Joanna is 73 years old in 2019.

The actress, comedian and former model was born in India but brought up in Kent, England.

Joanna began her career as a model and ended up on TV pretty quickly before moving onto films such as The Wolf Of Wall Street and The Corpse Bride.

Today she’s more into documentary presenter over anything else, starring in Joanna Lumley’s Silk Road Adventure and Humans of Our World: The Journey most recently.

Does Joanna have children?

Yes! Joanna does have children. And not only is she a mother, but she’s also a grandmother.

Joanna welcomed a baby boy, James, into the world in 1967. James’ father is the photographer Michael Claydon. Today, Jamie is in his fifties and has two daughters, Alice and Emily.

In 1970 Joanna was married to actor Jeremy Lloyd for a few months. In 2019 she’s in a relationship with conductor Stephen Barlow and the pair live in London.

