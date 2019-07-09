Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The ITV bosses are a dab hand at sourcing some of the UK’s hottest residents to fly out to Majorca and episode 32 saw two new hotties join the dating competition.

Molly Mae, Curtis, Amber, Tommy and the rest of the gang will be joined by Chris Taylor and Francesca Allen.

It looks like Anton Danyluk’s head could definitely be turned and Amber Gill may be able to recouple, either that or Maura’s going to have two guys on her hands, again!

On July 9th Love Island welcomed another stunning newbie through its villa doors. So, has Francesca Allen had surgery?

Love Island: Has Francesca had surgery

New girl Francesca certainly has the pick of the bunch when it comes to lads as she’s serving timeless beauty all day long.

The brunette is 23-year-old and comes from Essex. However, unlike most Essex girls Francesca isn’t all spangled and garish, she looks to be very stylish sporting neutral makeup.

Francesca has very strong eyebrows and large, defined lips much like Angelia Jolie.

However, whether she’s been blessed with good looks, we don’t know. Francesca could have had surgery but at this point hasn’t spoken about any work publicly.

Francesca Allen’s lips on Twitter

Just moments after Francesca set foot in the Love Island villa Twitter was in full effect dissecting the newcomer’s look.

Many have compared Francesca to film characters in memes and others have joked that she’s Arabella Chi in disguise.

Some Twitter users have stated that Francesca’s lips “aren’t hers” however we couldn’t confirm or deny anything to do with Francesca and lip filler at this moment.

The 23-year-old has been likened to series 2 Love Islander Cara Delahoyde and series 4’s Megan Barton-Hanson.

Love Island: Francesca on Instagram

On Instagram, Francesca’s doing well with a following of over 15,000. You can follow her too @francesca_allen.

Francesca is the co-owner of Essex-based fashion store Bonnie and Clyde Boutique. She runs the shop with her sister, Claudia.

The shop is based in Loughton, Essex and offers affordable fashion with casual lounge sets retailing for around £20.

Francesca’s well-linked within Essex and is good friends with a lot of the TOWIE cast. Her sister, Claudia, is in a relationship with Sam Faiers’ husband’s brother, Tony Knightley.

