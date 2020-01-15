Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Wipe the diary clear for the foreseeable future as Winter Love Island has officially landed!

The long-awaited sixth series of Love Island dropped on ITV on Sunday, January 15th.

Airing every day except Saturdays at 9 pm, this series is set to hot things up over the Winter months!

As always day one saw the villa filled with a stunning bunch of twenty-somethings. One smoking hot Love Island contestant to enter the villa in 2020 was Paige Turley.

Like all of the other Love Island girls, she’s certainly donning a bikini body, so has Paige Turley had surgery?

See what Paige looked like in 2013

Paige Turley, AKA Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend, is one of the original Islanders to take part in Winter Love Island in 2020.

The Scottish stunner initially paired up with Cornish landowner Ollie Williams, but he left the show after just a few days.

Paige could certainly have the pick of the bunch thanks to her good looks. She’s that good-looking that surgery rumours are circulating the singer.

However, we’re pretty doubtful the Paige has gone under the knife.

Has Paige had any surgery?

Now starring on Love Island series 6, Paige’s figure is flawless so she may have had something done.

The 22-year-old comes off open and honest on Love Island, so we’d assume she’d be outspoken about any surgery if she had had something done.

We’d take a guess and assume that Paige hasn’t had any work done. She may have had minor cosmetic work such as lip fillers.

We’d assume that Paige also opts for all the beauty treatments including eyelash and hair extensions.

But, even in photos from seven years ago, Paige pretty much looks identical to the way she does today.

