ITV brings us a brand new series of Save Money: Lose Weight in 2020. More diets are put to the test in January 2020, fads are squashed and diet tech is put through its paces.

Sian Williams has hosted the show since 2017 and while Dr Ranj Singh brings the medical side of things, Sian has the presenting stuff under control.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to suggest that the Save Money: Lose Weight presenter looks “wrinkle-free”, so has Sian Williams had botox?

Who is Sian?

Save Money: Lose Weight host Sian Williams, 55, is a journalist probably recognised for reading the morning news.

She was born in London to Welsh parents and works as a journalist, current affairs reporter and TV presenter. Since 2016 she has been the main presenter of 5 News at 5.

You can follow Sian on social media through her Twitter handle @sianwilliams100.

Has Sian Williams had botox?

No, according to Sian, she hasn’t had botox. In a 2010 report from The Express Sian said: ” I get lots of letters asking if I’ve had Botox which I take as a compliment – but I haven’t.”

Sian has spoken publicly about living a healthy lifestyle, she’s described herself as “a green tea drinker, a salmon eater, a runner.”

By the looks of things, Sian isn’t one for cosmetic surgery. She has had to go through serious illness in her life, resulting in surgery. In 2014 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I look at my body and I think ‘You’re bloody lucky you’re here, Sian’.”

