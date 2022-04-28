Dr Jen and Ryne's marriage is 'balancing out' thanks to Hawaii Hideaways success













From finding out that Gina Kirchenheiter’s celebrity crush is Jimmy Fallon to Noella Bergener revealing that she’s got a new boyfriend, the Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 reunion was full of surprises in 2022. Part two of the reunion show aired on April 27th and Emily, Heather, Jen and co all sat down with Andy Cohen to hash out what happened over the past season.

Heather Dubrow rejoined the show for season 16 and Noella Bergener and Dr Jen Armstrong hopped into the cast as newbies. As well as being introduced to Dr Jen, fans also got an insight into her marriage to husband Ryne AKA Ryan. So, let’s find out more about Ryne’s business, Hawaii Hideaways.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer BridTV 9408 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j6OHjULQAh8/hqdefault.jpg 988817 988817 center 22403

Ryne and Dr Jen had a tough time on RHOC season 16

During RHOC season 16, Dr Jen Armstrong’s husband, Ryne, caused a lot of confusion just from his name. Ryne? Ryan? Rind? No one was sure what to make of her shirtless husband’s name and there was as much confusion in the air when it came to their marriage, too.

Dr Jen said that her relationship was “unconventional“, adding that Ryne often puts being a father before being a husband.

The couple’s relationship was so clearly on the edge during RHOC that viewers were left asking if Ryne loves his pet chihuahua, Mr Puppers, more than Dr Jen.

NO WAY: RHOC fans say Emily goes into legal ‘beast mode’ at the reunion

Ryne runs Hawaii Hideaways

Revealing her husband’s line of work on the RHOC reunion, Dr Jen said that he runs a “very successful” company called Hawaii Hideaways.

Ryne works with high-end celebrity clients and has been a Hawaii travel expert since 2004.

Dr Jen said during the reunion part two: “He doesn’t tell me anything about it because I’m like ‘I will tell everybody, so just don’t tell me’.“

Andy Cohen asked Jen if she’s the bigger breadwinner in the relationship and she said that things used to be that way for many years but they’re now becoming “equalised“.

Jen said that they’re trying to put more balance into their relationship and work on it.

Hawaii Hideaways explored

Ryne Holliday is the go-to guy for Hawaii holidays judging by the company’s website and Instagram page.

Hawaii Hideaways is all about luxury property rentals and can be found on Instagram @hawaii_hideaways.

The father-of-three loves Hawaii and broke into the travel sector because he wanted to share his experience of the state with other people as per his website.

OMG: Heather Dubrow’s mom features in RHOC but her father passed in 2017

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK