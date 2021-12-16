Buy Moonshiners’ holiday hazelnut rum made by Mark and Digger











Moonshiners is a Discovery Channel show that has been airing since 2011. Over the years, many fans have seen the cast members celebrate the festive season by whipping up a Christmas-themed moonshine. In 2021, Moonshiners favourites Mark and Digger have a hazelnut rum for fans to try out.

Mark and Digger always work together on their moonshine recipes and this isn’t the first festive flavoured shine they’ve created. Back in 2018, they made a Christmas brandy that combined the flavours of cranberries, oranges and coconut sugar.

Moonshiners Mark and Digger make a holiday moonshine

As viewers have likely seen on Moonshiners, the liquor distillers enjoy experimenting with their drinks and often can try out lots of different flavours on the show.

Tickle made a peppermint moonshine back in 2018 to celebrate the festive season, Tim also made a Christmas moonshine flavoured with cinnamon and fireball.

In 2021, Mark and Digger have created a rum hazelnut moonshine for Moonshiners fans to taste.

Can you buy the Moonshiners’ holiday hazelnut rum?

Yes, by the looks of things, Mark and Digger, Tickle and Mark Rogers have collaborated with Sugarlands Distillery in 2021 to create their own jars of festive moonshine for the Christmas season.

The Moonshiners’ holiday hazelnut rum was available for purchase on the Sugarlands Distillery website, but it appears that the flavour is currently sold out.

Most of the Moonshiners liquor costs $33 online. However, there is an option to input your zip code to find a location near you that sells the hazelnut rum moonshine.

More festive moonshine flavours in 2021

As well as Mark and Digger’s rum hazelnut moonshine, there’s also Mark Rogers’ ‘Jars of Peaches’ flavour moonshine and Tickle’s ‘Dynamite Cinnamon’ flavour liquor to try.

Mark Rogers’ peach flavour moonshine is described on the Sugarlands Distillery website: “Mark Rogers’ American Peach boasts the natural taste of ripe summer peaches. When sipped, this sweet and velvety spirit will deliver a traditional warmth of moonshine.“

