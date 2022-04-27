Heather Dubrow's mom features in RHOC but her father passed in 2017













Real Housewives of Orange County fans had a nice surprise when it was announced that former OC housewife Heather Dubrow would be rejoining the cast for season 16 in 2021. The mom-of-four was an RHOC cast member from seasons 7 to 11 but opted for a different career path in 2016.

‘Champs’ loving Heather Dubrow has been able to show off her huge home on the reality show, as well as open up about her family and form a great friendship with fellow New Yorker Gina Kirchenheiter. After the news of Noella Bergener’s father’s passing broke among the group, some of the other housewives have spoken about their relationships with their fathers, too.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer BridTV 9408 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j6OHjULQAh8/hqdefault.jpg 988817 988817 center 22403

Who was Heather’s dad?

Heather Dubrow was born to Carole Lewis and Conrad S. Kent on January 5th, 1969.

The RHOC star was born and raised in New York and she attended Syracuse University.

Heather can be seen heading back to New York during RHOC season 16 alongside Gina and their families. Heather’s mother meets Gina and her family but Heather’s father, Conrad, passed away in 2017.

NO WAY: RHOC’s Noella Bergener really was in a Will Smith music video in her teens

Heather Dubrow pays tribute to her father

When her father passed away in 2017, Heather took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

The RHOC star doesn’t often post to Instagram regarding her parents, but she often posts photos of her children and husband, Terry.

In September 2017, Heather captioned a photo of herself with her father: “Dad, hope you are somewhere playing your best hand of Bridge and drinking a glass of Chateau Margaux. May your memory be for a blessing Love, Hedy.“

She also posted another photo and said: “We buried my father yesterday and had a celebration of his life. This is my family and I couldn’t be more proud.“

Speaking of her late husband on Heather’s podcast in 2019, Heather’s mother said that he once took a seat in coach in order for her to be able to fly First Class on a plane.

Heather mentions her father on RHOC season 16

Although Heather’s father passed five years ago, Conrad is mentioned during season 16 by his daughter in relation to Noella Bergener’s father, Christopher Nance, passing away during the filming of the RHOC season.

During the RHOC season 16 reunion, Noella and Heather’s ‘karma’ argument is discussed. Clearing things up, Heather said: “I feel horrible for everything you’ve gone through. I don’t wish it upon anybody. You said to me ‘It’s your karma, I just threw it back at you’.“

Andy Cohen added: “You also said ‘my dad died too’.“

OMG: RHOC fans are unconvinced Vicki didn’t know truth of ex Brooks’ cancer storyline

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK