The plastic surgery that RHOC star Heather Dubrow “would do”











Cast members of RHOC are often the subject of plastic surgery rumours. The latest star that viewers are interested to know about is Heather Dubrow.

The Bravo series returned for season 16 on December 1st 2021, bringing back familiar faces from previous seasons.

In a recent episode, Heather Dubrow discussed cosmetic procedures with Dr Jen Armstrong which sparked the interest of fans about the topic.

Here’s everything Heather has said about plastic surgery rumours in the past, as well as the procedure she “would do”.

Who is Heather Dubrow?

Heather Dubrow lives in Crystal Cove with her husband Terry, who is a plastic surgeon, and their four children.

She first joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in season seven but disappeared for several seasons.

The reality star made her return to the Bravo reality series in season 16. This season follows her family as her children are looking for colleges, as she continues to live the dream in her 22,000 square foot home.

Has Heather Dubrow had any procedures done?

Heather Dubrow has admitted that she has tried Botox on her face but has never had plastic surgery to this date.

The RHOC star opened up about this in a 2016 interview with Refinery29 when she explained: “I did decide to get Botox sparingly, but I’m all about non-surgical solutions to anti-aging.

“I know that because I’m married to a plastic surgeon, everyone thinks I have everything done under the sun, but there are pictures of me from basically birth until now [that prove otherwise].”

Heather went on to say that while she has had Botox, she wanted her children to see her as a role model who has a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

“Yes, I get a little Sculptra in my temples if they hollow out, but they see me as a mum who eats healthy and who works out and is fit, but isn’t obsessive and still eats Oreo cookies,” she added. “Hopefully, I’m being a good role model for them.”

The plastic surgery that Heather “would do”

While Heather said that she hasn’t gone under the knife in the past, she has revealed the one surgery she would like to do.

Speaking to SiriusXM Entertainment (via Bravo), she explained: “I’ve had every cellulite treatment on the planet. I hate cellulite. By the way, if there was a plastic surgery treatment that would fix cellulite, I would totally do it.

“Sign me up now. I would lie down here. I would do it live.”

In the same interview, she said she did consider plastic surgery before but added that she’s glad she hasn’t had anything done.

