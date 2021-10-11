Meet Heather Gay's daughter and her boyfriend Jaydon on Instagram











Although The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City only launched back in 2020, it likely feels like a long time ago since the show’s premiere due to the amount of drama that’s taken place since season 1.

Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen all make up the RHOSLC cast. The Bravo show details their lives from their work to social events and their families. So, let’s find out more about Heather Gay’s daughter.

Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Meet RHOSLC’s Heather

Heather Gay is an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She’s been on the show since it started in 2020.

She was married to “Mormon royalty for 11 years but has distanced herself from the church after her divorce” as per Bravo.

Heather is a businesswoman and runs Beauty Lab + Laser as well as being a mother. As per her Bravo bio, this season sees “her oldest daughter ready to leave the nest and Heather struggles with breaking away from Mormon traditions and encouraging her daughter to live a secular life.“

Who is Heather Gay’s daughter?

Heather Gay has three daughters, Ashley, 17, Georgia, 14, and Annabelle, 13.

Her eldest daughter, Ashley, can be found on Instagram with almost 4k followers @asherrose.

Ashley attends the University of California, Santa Barbara and is set to graduate in 2025.

She regularly posts cute snaps of herself and her boyfriend, Jaydon Green, to the ‘gram. He can be found on IG, too, @jaydon.grxxn.

On September 18th, Jaydon took to the ‘gram and wrote of his girlfriend: “My best friend that I literally do everything with left for college. I am going to miss you so mf bad. I love you.“

Heather comments on premarital sex

In a snippet from RHOSLC season 2 episode 5, Heather said: “My parents never had a sex talk with me, the only sex talk we had was absolutely don’t do it under any circumstances ever.”

Speaking of her daughter, Ashley, Heather said he’s had a boyfriend for two years: “We’ve talked about it (sex) and at the time she said not yet.“

Heather added that she wants to know the language: “In the context of my culture, there is no language (around sex). Because it will sabotage your ability to get married, to be a good wife and to be a good mother.“

She concluded: “A year ago, I would have been horrified if she was considering having sex before she got married. Now, I’m horrified at the thought of her not having sex before she gets married.“

