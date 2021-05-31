Meet Hell’s Kitchen season 20 cast: Ava, Sam, Josie, Kiya and the rest of the 'Young Guns'!











It’s officially time to get to know the cast of Hell’s Kitchen season 20 as a brand new series launched on FOX on May 31st, 2021.

Gordon Ramsay is ready to lose it at a bunch of chefs who are all under the age of 25 – with any luck he’ll go easier on the ‘Young Guns’. Here’s a look at the eighteen chefs starring in Hell’s Kitchen season 20 in 2021!

Hell’s Kitchen season 20 cast: Antonio Ruiz

Antonio is 23 years old and hails from Great Falls, Montana.

He’s an executive chef and says during the FOX show‘s preview: “If you want it, you go and get it. It’s time to win“.

Kevin Argueta

Twenty-one-year-old Kevin comes from Los Angeles, California.

Follow the Hell’s Kitchen contestant on Instagram @kevinargueta_0 to stay up-to-date with all-things Kevin.

By the looks of his page, Kevin is a big fan of seafood. He’s also one of the youngest six contestants to take part in Hell’s Kitchen!

Ava Harren

Ava Harren is also known as ‘Avaflava’ although Chef Ramsay looks to dispute this during the Hell’s Kitchen preview.

Ava is 23 years old, has her own YouTube channel, and comes from Anchorage, Alaska.

Payton Cooper

Hailing from Lexington, Kentucky we have Payton Cooper.

Personal chef Payton is 21 years old and can be found on Instagram @paytoncooper43. He often takes to the ‘gram to share food photos, but now and again, he’ll also post cute photos of his dog, Oscar.

Josie Clemens

Twenty-two-year-old Josie is a vegan chef. She comes from Macomb, Michigan and can be found on IG @veganchefjosie.

She’s the first vegan chef to appear on Hell’s Kitchen and judging by her Instagram feed, her food looks seriously delicious!

Sam Garman

Up next is Sam Garman who hails from Fleetwood, Pennsylvania.

Sam is 23 years old and works as an executive chef. Follow him on IG @chefsamuel69. He described being a contestant on Hell’s Kitchen during the preview and said: “I’m shocked and just so happy. It’s absolutely incredible“.

Hell’s Kitchen season 20 cast: Trenton Garvey

Twenty-three year old Trenton works as an executive chef.

He looks to be pretty confident but has a fried egg disaster during the series. Find Trenton on Instagram @chefgravygram where he has around 500 followers.

Brynn Gibson

Brynn Gibson is also ready to take on Hell’s Kitchen in 2021.

She is 21 years old and works as a line cook. Brynn describes herself as “super fun”, “super cute” and a “leader”.

Hell’s Kitchen season 20 cast: Megan Gill

Twenty-three-year-old Megan Gill comes from Denton, Texas.

From her IG page, Megan is clearly passionate when it comes to food and, most likely much to her co-star Emily Hersh’s dismay has posted a photo with a cooked pigs head on her feed!

Steven Glenn

Chef Steven Glenn is 21 and comes from Richmond, Virginia.

Steven often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of his incredible-looking food. Follow the Hell’s Kitchen contestant @chefsteveglenn.

Emily Hersh

Plant-based line chef Emily is 22 years old and comes from Antonio, Texas.

Follow Emily on IG @chef_emily_hersh where she writes that she is “passionate about inspiring others to love both food & their bodies“.

Hell’s Kitchen season 20 cast: Keanu Hogan

Keanu Hogan is 23 and hails from Baltimore, Maryland.

The chef has over 7,200 followers on IG and has accounts for her dining service as well as her beauty and wellness page @2nubeauty.

Matthew Francis Johnson

Twenty-four-year-old Matthew says he is feeling the pressure during the show preview.

He works as a food vlogger and had Chef Ramsay asking a lot of questions about the first dish he cooks on the show.

Hell’s Kitchen season 20 cast: Alex Lenik

Twenty-two-year-old Alex Lenik comes from Chicago, Illinois.

Alex can be found on Instagram under the handle @alex_lenik where he already has over 1,000 followers.

Jayaun Smith

Jayaun Smith, AKA Chef Jay the GOAT, is 25 years old.

Chef Jay hails from Kansas City, Missouri. In an Instagram post, Jay said that he’d been keeping it a secret for two years that he was partaking in Hell’s Kitchen!

Victoria Sonora

Victoria Sonora is 21 years old and hails from Longmont, Colorado.

She works as a junior sous chef and says that “there is a new generation of chefs coming in and they are taking charge“.

Morgana Vesey

Morgana is 21 years old and works as a sous chef.

She says that older people at work often don’t respect her and added that her “age shouldn’t matter but her food should“.

Hell’s Kitchen season 20 cast: Kiya Willhelm

Kiya Willhelm is 22 years old and comes from Barrelville, Maryland.

By the looks of her Instagram page, Kiya enjoys making cakes, getting tattoos and spending days out with her friends and family.

WATCH HELLS KITCHEN SEASON 20 FROM MAY 31ST AT 8/7c ON FOX.

