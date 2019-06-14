Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

At the end of Made in Chelsea season 16 (2018), Jamie Laing fell head over heels for petit French model Heloise Agostinelli.

The pair continued to date for almost a year before Jamie revealed in MIC season 17 that they had split up.

While J-man looks in his element as SW3’s most eligible bachelor – again – what about El? Is she still in London? And has she moved on to someone new?

Who is Heloise?

Heloise is the daughter of Italian-American self-made billionaire financier Robert Agostinelli.

According to Forbess, Robert is the 416th richest American.

How old is Heloise Agostinelli?

El is 20 years old, ten years younger than ex-Jamie.

She studied in England at the Heathfield Boarding School in Ascot having moved across from the States, and now works for London-based model agency Viva alongside LindenStaub.

Standing at 5ft 6, with a waist of 26” and hips at 35”, Heloise is definitely on the cute and petite side of modelling!

Why did Jamie and ‘Ell’ split up?

‘Ell’ featured in a handful of MIC season 15 episodes and was introduced to Jamie’s friends in May 2018, where Jamie went on to tell Ell that he “loved her” on May 22nd.

The pair were pictured together during a uber-cute Valentine’s Day in 2019, although things must have suddenly come crashing down.

It’s believed that the pair split up around the start/mid-April, just before a potential one-year anniversary.

Where is Jamie Laing now?

Jamie looks to have moved on with by launching a romantic relationship with long-term friend Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

The pair spent the duration of season 17 – following Jamie’s break-up with Ell – flickering between friends and something a little more.

In the final episode of the 2019 season, we will see Jamie and Habbs confirm that they want to at least attempt dating.

Where is Heloise now?

El is still in London studying.

However, she’s been very busy advancing her modelling career and has been in Paris and Morocco working with Dior.

It’s not believed that Heloise has moved on from Jamie – yet – and is not dating anyone.

However, there is one Instagram photos that left Made in Chelsea fans’ chins wagging…

Ell is also dealing with the anniversary of her brother passing away.

Heloise’s other brother, Stefano, passed away in 2008. He was just 16 years old at the time and Ell was nine years old.

Ell took the time to pay tribute to her older brother on Instagram with a post that read:

It’s been 11 years now since we lost you. Although the years go by, the hole is just as big and there will always be a missing piece in our hearts. I miss and think about you every day. Thank you for protecting me and loving me from above. I hope you are proud of me and are looking down on me with a smile. I try to live each day in your honour and will carry on doing so forever. Whenever I go through hard times, I think of you and know that I will be okay. I love you. Your lil sis.

