If you’re afraid of things that go bump in the night and suspect there’s something a little out of the ordinary happening in your home, then Really has just the team to sort out your paranormal problems.

After a stellar first series, Help! My House is Haunted is back for a second season on Really.

This time around, three paranormal investigators are taking to Europe, on the hunt for the most haunted houses around.

So, what can we expect from series 2 of Help! My House is Haunted? Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, from cast details to how to watch.

Meet the cast

The three paranormal experts heading up the show are Jayne Harris, Barri Ghai and Chris Fleming. Jayne is new to the series as she is here to replace 38-year-old French actress, Sandy Lakdar from season 1.

Jayne is a paranormal researcher and historian, who has been exploring the supernatural and mysterious for over twenty years now.

In 2016, Jayne was dubbed by Vice Magazine as “Britains Foremost Female Paranormal Investigator.” This year also sees Jayne’s nomination in the ‘Best Female Ghost Hunter’ category at the Higgypop Paranormal Entertainment Awards.

Follow Jayne on Instagram @hdghost_girl for more about her.

Barri Ghai

Barri is one of the Britain’s leaders in the field of paranormal investigations.

The 40-year-old investigator and TV presenter has fifteen years of experience working professionally.

Barri personally experienced multiple supernatural events, of which he describes as “demonic attacks” on his website leading him to his interest in ghosts and the supernatural.

In early 2006, Barri founded the Ghostfinder Paranormal Society (GPS) which has grown to a legitimate, recognised paranormal investigative institution in the UK.

Follow Barri on Instagram @barri_ghai.

Chris Fleming

Chris Fleming completes the lineup.

He is a 52-year-old paranormal consultant and researcher, as well as a psychic medium originally from Chicago. Chris has been exploring the supernatural since he was a child, much like Barri.

Over the years, Chris has worked on a variety of TV programmes such as Dead Famous and Sci-Fi’s Ghost Hunters.

Learn more about him on his website or by following him on Instagram @chrisflemingofficial.

How to watch

Brand new episodes of Help! My House is Haunted kicked off on Thursday, November 7th.

Episodes air every Thursday night at 10 pm on Really. They then repeat on Sundays at 12 am to 1 am. It’s an especially spooky watch if you decide to switch it on at the midnight showing!

There are twelve episodes in the second season meaning it should come to an end on Thursday, January 23rd in the new year.

Currently, the only way to catch-up with episodes of Help! My House is Haunted is if you have a Sky subscription. After broadcast, they will be available on Sky Go.

WATCH HELP! MY HOUSE IS HAUNTED SERIES 2 THURSDAYS AT 10 PM ON REALLY

