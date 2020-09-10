Henry Rodriguez has been one of this year’s most talked-about participants on Married At First Sight.

The eleventh season of the hit dating (or marriage) series kicked off on Wednesday, July 15th. The MAFS experts headed to New Orleans, Louisiana to match up some more couples. Although the show is never a major success when it comes to forging long-lasting relationships, it’s never short of drama.

This season, Henry Rodriguez has been matched up with 30-year-old flight attendant Christina. The couple have been one of the most turbulent throughout the show, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to last. However, that doesn’t stop fans tuning in every week for updates!

One thing viewers are curious to know about Henry is what he does for a living. Find out about Henry’s job here.

Meet Henry Rodriguez

Henry is a 46-year-old taking part in Married At First Sight season 11.

Henry is originally from Arabi, Louisiana. Henry obtained his BA in PR, Advertising and Applied Communication from Tulane University. He studied there from 2003 to 2008.

What is Henry Rodriguez’s job?

When Henry joined the show, he was described as a clinical recruiter.

We found Henry on LinkedIn, where is shows that he currently works as a talent acquisition recruiter for Oschner Health System. Oschner is a not-for-profit health care provider. Henry has worked for the company since June 2018. The company is based in Louisiana, which is one of the main reasons Henry may still live in New Orleans.

Henry on Married At First Sight

Christina and Henry were matched by Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles. These Married At First Sight experts felt that they would be the perfect romantic match, however Henry quickly realised that he felt only a potential friendship between the two.

The MAFS experts have been called out for mismatching couples before, and when you look at Henry and Christina’s personality types, it’s clear they weren’t meant to be. Christina loves adventure and travel, whereas Henry has never left the United States and likes the quiet life.

The couple have had two major fights throughout the series but from Wednesday, September 9th’s episode, things seemed to be turning around for the couple.

