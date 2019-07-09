Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island is no longer just the nation’s favourite and most gripping dating show.

Now, the ITV show has an impressive playlist that viewers are always after when each episode airs. As emotional and dramatic scenes play out on Love Island there has to be an accompanying song.

And during episode 32, Amy Hart decided her time was up on the island. In the background of course, was a sad and emotive song contributing to all the tears shed during Amy’s departure!

So, what song was playing on Love Island as Amy leaves in episode 32? And what other songs were played during the episode? Here’s everything you need to know!

Love Island: What song played as Amy leaves?

The song playing while Amy said her piece about leaving was Snow Patrol ‘You Could Be Happy’.

Love Island featured a cover of the song by Wyldest, however, and not by rock band Snow Patrol.

Amy initially took her ex-partner, Curtis Pritchard, off to have a final chat about how she’d decided to leave the Love Island villa due to the fact that she wanted him to be happy and move on. Amy, of course, doesn’t want to watch a romance materialise right in front of her eyes while she’s still heartbroken over Curtis.

The song was pretty apt for the moment as the lyrics play out: “Do the things that you always wanted to without me there to hold you back, don’t think, just do”.

What songs were played during episode 32?

Other tracks played during episode 32 included Freya Riding’s ‘Castles’, ‘Broken’ by Jess Glynne, ‘Slip Away’ by Oh Wonder and ‘Favourite Ex’ by Maisie Peters.

Sam Tinnesz’s song ‘When the Truth Hunts You Down’ also played as the Islanders revealed the couple they wanted to save as well as ‘Watch Me’ by The Phantoms as newcomers Francesca and Chris walked into the villa.

Is there a full list of songs from Love Island series 5?

Fortunately for anyone looking for a song that’s been playing over and over in their head since an episode of Love Island aired, someone has been keeping track of all the songs so far!

Head over to Spotify to access all the songs from Love Island 2019. You can subscribe to Spotify Premium to avoid adverts for £9.99 per month. However, you can listen to the Love Island playlist free.

And if anyone’s wanting something even better than that then you can find every song from all seasons of Love Island since series 1 in 2015 with Tune Find.

Season 5 of the show has seen over 400 songs played so far and there are still many more to come!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (APART FROM SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE