Here's where Blown Away Christmas is filmed on Netflix











Blown Away features the best glass blowers from around the world competing to win the $60,000 cash prize. This year, they’re back with a Christmas special, but where is the Netflix show filmed?

The artists featuring on the show craft stunning glass pieces, as they take on new challenges each week. Each episode, one glass blower is eliminated from the competition.

The series has been a huge hit with viewers on Netflix. Fans of the show have been wondering where it’s filmed, and Reality Titbit have found out the exact location!

Where is Blown Away filmed?

Blown Away is filmed in Canada, where many of the contestants on the show are from. Specifically, the show is filmed in Hamilton, Ontario.

Blown Away turned an empty warehouse into one of the largest hot shops in North America. The huge warehouse was necessary so contestants can have the space needed to create their glass sculptures.

The Netflix show is one of many that have been filmed in Ontario. Chucky, Locke and Key and The Umbrella Academy were also filmed here.

Blown Away Christmas

Blown Away have returned in 2021 with a Christmas special. The brand new series has welcomed back five popular contestants from previous seasons.

The artists will compete to win $20,000, and the winner will get to choose a charity of their choice to share it with. They will win the prize by creating their best designs in Christmas-themed challenges.

Viewers react to Blown Away Christmas

Fans of Blown Away couldn’t be happier to see the hot shop back on their screens this year. Viewers of the Netflix show have taken to social media to discuss Blown Away Christmas.

The show has come out at the perfect time, and has got viewers excited for the countdown to Christmas. One Twitter user wrote: “The blown away Christmas special is making me wanna decorate my house now”.

Blown Away Christmas special is out so it’s time for my ego to convince me that with no training or practice I’d be great in this competition pic.twitter.com/sJ6f9HGEPM — Siobhán (@soihban) November 22, 2021

BLOWN AWAY HAS A CHRISTMAS MINI SEASON THIS IS NOT A DRILL — ? (@artfulhussey) November 22, 2021

