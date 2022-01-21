Here’s where HGTV’s Married to Real Estate is filmed











HGTV always comes through with tonnes of entertaining home renovation shows. The US TV network has given us Flipping 101, Hometown, Flip Or Flop, Fixer Upper and many more popular series’ which see all kinds of properties across the US given a whole new look.

In 2022, a brand new home improvement show, Married to Real Estate, is airing on Thursdays at 9 PM ET. The show features a husband and wife duo who are helping clients bag themselves homes in neighbourhoods they never thought they could afford to live in.

What is HGTV’s Married to Real Estate about?

Launching on January 13th, 2022, Married to Real Estate sees a husband and wife team help their homebuyers make smart and savvy real estate decisions to enable them to live in their dream home in their dream neighbourhood.

By using their many years of real estate and home renovation knowledge, Mike and Egypt help clients on the series purchase and revamp homes that they never thought they’d be able to live in.

The husband and wife team do all of this while managing their young family, including their toddler daughter!

Where is Married to Real Estate filmed?

Married to Real Estate sees Egypt and Mike assist clients in their purchases and renovations in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new show sees couples move from Washington D.C to Atlanta to purchase their dream home, as well as other couples who want to make their dream of a ranch-style home in Canton, Georgia come true.

Episode 1 focuses on a property in the Marietta Square area of suburban Atlanta, and the rest of the season features more suburbs of Atlanta as well as Atlanta’s Grant Park neighbourhood.

Who are the HGTV show’s hosts?

Married to Real Estate combines family reality TV with home reno reality TV as the show features Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson and their children on the show.

During a sneak peek of the show, Egypt says she didn’t have a great sleep because of their daughter: “We have a two-year-old with legs and feet like an octopus“

Egypt is a famous former radio host and HGTV star and her husband is Mike Jackson who is also known as DJ Fadelf.

