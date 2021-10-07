Here's who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 7











Bachelor in Paradise season 7 came to an end on October 5th 2021. The ABC show sees former contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette attempt to find love once more in the paradise of Mexico.

While there were many episodes of Bachelor in Paradise filled with drama, tears and disappointment, there were many moments of happiness and some of the couples even left the show with a ring on their finger. So, let’s take a look at who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 7…

Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale

The Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale aired on Tuesday, October 5th 2021.

The finale kicked off at 8 pm and lasted a whopping three hours.

Rounding off season 7, the finale saw the final rose ceremony take place for the remaining couples. Former BiP contestants and loved-up couple Caelynn and Dean also appeared for the final episode.

Who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise?

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn ended their Bachelor in Paradise journey by getting engaged.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin also had the fairytale ending to the show, as well as Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

All of the Bachelor in Paradise couples had obstacles to overcome during their journeys. Joe and Serena even had to deal with Joe’s ex rocking up on the beach.

The couples after Bachelor in Paradise

Of course, some viewers may have their doubts about any reality TV couples getting engaged at the end of a dating show. However, it appears that the love is all real between these three couples.

Speaking to Bachelor Nation, Joe, who lives in Chicago and Serena, who lives in Canada said of their plans following the show. Joe said: “We have to figure where we’re going to live together. We’re going to possibly try New York today or split time between Chicago and Toronto for the time being.”

Speaking to US Weekly in 2021, Riley Christian said of his engagement to Maurissa: “Having a family and being engaged is everything I’ve ever wanted.”

All three of the couples have also taken to Instagram to share their engagement news, so it appears that they’re all very happy following the show.

