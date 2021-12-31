RHOM’s Herman Echevarria paid for his lover’s house – net worth explored











Cue a lot of drama, filler, extravagant events and show-stopping outfits because The Real Housewives of Miami are back! RHOM season 4 premiered on Peacock on December 16th and follows the lives of Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin and their friends Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton.

The ladies have been away from filming for around seven years, so there’s a whole lot to catch up on with the RHOM cast. This season has seen wedding planning, family feuds, househunting and past trauma uncovered so far and there’s still a lot more to come. So, let’s find out more about Alexia’s late husband, Herman, what was his net worth?

Who is Herman Echevarria?

Herman Echevarria was a well-known businessman. Some of his business ventures included being the owner of Venue Magazine as well as the chairman and CEO of marketing and communications company BVK/Meka.

He was born in May 1955 in Cuba and was married to RHOM star Alexia Echevarria for 15 years.

Despite Herman passing away in 2016, he’s still the talk of the town on RHOM in 2021.

Herman Echevarria’s relationships explored

During RHOM season 4, episode 4, Alexia reveals to her friends Jonny and Marysol that she went to meet up with Herman’s lover. The man didn’t show up to his meeting with Alexia but she said that they talked on the phone for four hours.

Alexia said that Herman and his lover’s relationship began in November 2014 and that she and Herman separated in April 2015.

The RHOM star said that she was told that Herman brought his lover’s parents over to the USA from Cuba, bought him a house and that he really cared about him.

Marysol said: “That was Herman’s personality, he wanted to take care of everybody.”

What was Herman Echevarria’s net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Herman’s net worth was $30m and he was not only a businessman but a politician, too. He was the: “former Hialeah City Council President and chairman of the Hialeah Chamber of Commerce and Industries“.

While Alexia and Herman were both in charge of Venue Magazine, she revealed during RHOM season 4 that Herman’s sons closed the magazine following his death.

Judging by RHOM season 4 so far, Alexia has moved on from the magazine and opened a beauty bar with her son, Frankie.

