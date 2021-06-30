HGTV: Get to know Tiffany Brooks - career and business of the $50k Three Ways presenter











HGTV is often the bearer of jaw-dropping house transformation TV programmes. $50k Three Ways is a new reality show in 2021 and Tiffany Brooks is the go-to woman for all-things interior design!

The real estate and interior design businesses can be a challenge to get into. But, for someone as creative and inventive as Tiffany, it looks to have been a breeze. The designer was discovered by HGTV, so let’s take a look at her career and business.

Tiffany Brooks’ HGTV show

Tiffany Brooks is the presenter on HGTV show $50k Three Ways.

She’s 42 years old and was born on June 17th, 1979 in Waukegan, Illinois.

Tiffany is based in Chicago and the show sees clients come to her with $50,000 and a home project of some kind. Tiffany puts her interior design talents to good use by transforming kitchens, en suites, living rooms and much more!

Tiffany’s interior design career

In her younger days, Tiffany Brooks was a business management student and also got herself a real estate brokers license as per LinkedIn.

After spending some time working in real estate, she took part in an HGTV competition show called HGTV’s Design Show.

Speaking WGN News in 2021, Tiffany said: “Many many moons ago I won season 8 of HGTV’s Design Star which was back in 2013. I’ve been with the network ever since in a lot of different ways, so finally I have a home with $50k Three Ways.“

As per her IMDB page, Tiffany has also appeared on shows such as HGTV Smart Home, Design at Your Door and Celebrity Page.

The HGTV show presenter’s net worth explored

Tiffany is now a very famous interior designer and in 2021 she’s presenting her very own show, so, naturally, her fans may wonder what her net worth is.

Speaking to Architectural Digest in 2019, Tiffany explained that she’s a self-taught designer: “I couldn’t afford to go to design school. I had a family, and I was a working mom. For me to quit my corporate job, plus go to design school, would have been a double hit.“

Tiffany is a business owner and runs Tiffany Brooks Interiors. Today she has an estimated net worth of $1.5m according to both thefamousdata and marriedbiography.

As per her website, Tiffany has been named “one of the top 20 famous interior designers working today by Architectural Digest, most sought after interior designer in Chicago and listed as one of the top 20 African-American designers in the nation“.

