Outgrown filming location explored, Clint and Luke's new HGTV show

Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell are bringing a brand new HGTV show to our screens in 2021 with Outgrown. The series kicks off on Saturday, September 18th at 8/7c.

Screenshot: HGTV’s Outgrown hosts Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell

Meet Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell

Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell will be familiar faces to fans of HGTV. The duo has been flipping houses on HGTV show Boise Boys since 2017.

Clint and Luke are friends, but they’re also polar opposites. The duo renovates homes in their hometown of Boise, Idaho.

The pair are both family men and are married. Follow Clint on Instagram @genuineclint where he has 35.5k followers. Luke can also be found on IG @lukehenrycaldwell with 177k followers.

What is HGTV’s Outgrown?

HGTV’s Outgrown is a new show, hosted by Luke and Clint.

Speaking to KTVB in 2021, they described it as a show where they’re helping other people with unique circumstances flip their houses.

Clint said: “Our families helping their families.”

Luke said: “Boise Boys did so well, we’ve had 20 episodes now on HGTV. HGTV called us and said ‘hey, would you guys be open to another format?’.“

As per HGTV, Luke and Clint “renovate homes for those who are growing up, busting out and changing in every way imaginable. When these guys are finished, each home is as unique as the people who live there.“

HGTV Outgrown filming location

Outgrown was filmed in the Treasure Valley which is in Luke and Clint’s home state of Idaho.

As per We Know Boise, “the area of Treasure Valley encompasses the cities of Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Star, Kuna, Caldwell, and Middleton.” Therefore, the homes featured on Outgrown will likely be in any of these cities.

Ten brand new episodes have been filmed prior to the show’s launch in September 2021.

WATCH OUTGROWN ON HGTV FROM SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH AT 8/7C.

