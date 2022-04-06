HGTV's Smart Home 2022 waterside retreat location and value unveiled













Every year, HGTV holds more than one huge giveaway for contestants who want to partake. Many may have heard of HGTV’s Dream Home giveaway but there’s also a Smart Home sweepstakes each year, too. It’s safe to say that the winnings of the HGTV giveaways are life-changing, some of the winners have decided to keep their new home while others sold theirs and ended up with impressive savings accounts.

Each competition, the house up for grabs in in a different place. So, let’s take a look at where this year’s prize is and reveal the HGTV Smart Home 2022 location…

Where is the HGTV Smart Home 2022 location?

Last year, Washington native Becky Dolan won the HGTV Smart Home 2021 which was located in Naples, Florida.

Now a brand new Smart Home is up for grabs in the HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes. The property is described by HGTV as “a grand waterside escape packed with high-tech design” and it’s located in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Interior designer Tiffany Brooks described Wilmington as a “cute” town during her whole house tour of the home.

What is Wilmington, North Carolina like?

HGTV’s Smart Home 2022 house is described as a “waterside oasis”.

Wilmington is known for being a great spot for surfing, diving and fishing which makes sense as its located on 300 miles of coastline.

Discovery Inc also writes: “Wilmington also offers best-in-class dining, gorgeous shops and local entertainment“, so it looks like the new homeowners won’t be stuck for things to do in the area.

From empty lot to cool coastal cottage ☀️ 🌴 Watch as HGTV Smart Home 2022 takes shape from the ground up.



Get a sneak peek of #HGTVSmartHome 2022 + sign up for sweepstakes reminders >> https://t.co/brJM9n1hZw



Your chance to win this waterside retreat in NC starts 4/19! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KesiFht0tp — HGTV (@hgtv) March 11, 2022

HGTV Smart Home 2022 house explored

HGTV’s Wilmington Smart Home features an English-inspired kitchen with olive green cabinets, a huge centre island counter and separate areas to make using the kitchen as convenient as possible. The kitchen even comes with a hidden pantry.

The house features a built-in dining nook, a mini-bar perfect for entertaining and for those who love indoor-outdoor living, that’s possible, too, as the dining area has floor to ceiling doors to the garden.

Tiffany Brooks, the interior designer for the home, shows off its stunning coastal themed bedroom which has white walls with a black trim and an overall contemporary feel. The bedroom has an attached private deck and looks out onto a pool.

The HGTV Smart Home 2022 winner will receive the fully furnished home, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from LendingTree. The whole prize package is valued at over $1.2 million.

