











HGTV’s Vacation House Rules sees Scott McGillivray show vacation home owners how to spruce up their properties all in a bid to make sure that they’re making as much profit from it as possible. Scott and his house flipping sidekick, Debra Salmoni, transform peoples’ holiday rentals.

The Hawk’s Nest is one of the more memorable vacation rentals featured on the HGTV show. So, let’s take a look at the before and after of the rental property, how much it costs, its location and whether it’s possible to stay there…

Scott makes over Tara-Lee and Bryan’s vacation rental

Vacation House Rules season 2 episode 1 features a woodland surrounded, lakeside stunner of a vacation rental which is owner by Tara-Lee and Bryan.

Scott McGillivray is often bringing the vacation rentals on Vacation House Rules into the 21st century and the Hawk’s Nest property was no different.

He decided to switch out the pine in the kitchen for a pop of colour, painting the cabinets in a calming blue colour. Scott and his team also updated the fixtures in the house as well as the appliances.

HGTV: Exploring the ‘Hawk’s Nest’ vacation rental

With maximizing occupancy at the forefront of his mind, Scott opted for bunk beds in one of the rental’s rooms and queen size beds in others. Scott said: “You want at least two beds per room or a bed that accomoadtes two people.”

Scott also changed the property’s flooring, going for a light wood option. Combining this with the big windows in the rental, the whole property boasted a light and airy feel.

The Hawk’s Nest property features an open-plan living area which allows for cooking, dining and entertaining all in the same space.

Bryan said that the Hawk’s Nest property felt much bigger since Scott worked his magic. The real showstopper of the vacation rental is the outside space as it sits upon Ontario’s Trent Lakes. A dining area, lounging area and a firepit made the Hawk’s Nest “the whole package” as Scott said.

The Hawk's Nest has views for days. 😍🌲 @smcgillivray



Where is the Hawk’s Nest vacation rental?

Tara-Lee and Bryan’s Hawk’s Nest vacation rental is located on Ontario’s Trent Lakes.

The property, which boasts cliff-to views, doens’t appear to be on reantl sites such as Airbnb but Tara-Lee and Bryan are still likely to be renting it out to holiday-makers.

Lakeside properties for vacation rental vary in price on Airbnb. Rates can come in anywhere from $100 per night to $650 per night and this is also dependent on the time of year you’d like to stay.

To rent an entire cottage, similar to the Hawk’s Nest property, it costs aroun $400 per night.

Some cottages can sleep eight people and feaure breathtaking views of the lake.

