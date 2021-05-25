HGTV's Inside Out: Are the hosts gay? Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle's relationship explored











HGTV’s Inside Out hosts Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle have flattered the audience with their skill. Amid this, many have been wondering if the Inside Out hosts are gay. Here’s a look at their relationship.

Most of the time, HGTV hosts tend to have a personal relationship apart from their onscreen roles. Keeping this in mind, it is no surprise that several people have questions about Carmine and Mike’s relationship. Luckily, we have got all the information about their personal lives right here.

Are the Inside Out hosts gay?

While Carmine is gay and happily married to Ryan Delair, Mike is not gay. Mike is in a relationship with Lizzy Farag.

Carmine and Ryan have been married for three years. Recently, the reality star had taken to his Instagram to share their wedding video. He wrote: “

I can’t believe it’s been almost three years with this man. It feels like it was yesterday! We wanted to share our little love story.”

This is not the first time that Carmine has shared pictures with his husband on social media. He often lets his followers have a glimpse of his personal life.

Meanwhile, Mike also shares pictures with Lizzy and their daughter on social media. The pair got engaged in 2019. Mike popped the question when Lizzy was pregnant with their daughter.

He posted the picture on Instagram and wrote: “Our journey is just beginning my love.. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you and raise our little girl together.”

What is HGTV’s Inside Out about?

Unlike other HGTV shows, Inside Out focuses on the house as a whole. The renovation project hopes to take care of the interior and the exterior. The show allows the clients to make the decision if they want to spend their extra money on the interior or the exterior.

Speaking to HGTV, Carmine said: “In my 20 years of experience, I think the most important element of any renovation is what happens on the inside.” Meanwhile, Mike said: “You’ve been living a lie for two decades. A home extends way beyond the walls. Curb appeal is THE most important thing!”

