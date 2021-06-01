Netflix: Meet the High on the Hog cast - chef BJ Dennis, Dr Jessica B Harris, Omar Tate and co!

Four-part docuseries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America dropped on Netflix on May 26th, 2021. Let’s get to know the people who feature in the show and meet the High on the Hog cast…
Food writer, sommelier, chef, magazine owner and producer Stephen Satterfield is on a journey to uncover the stories of African American food. The Netflix Original Series is adapted from a 2011 book of the same name written by Dr Jessica B Harris.
High on the Hog cast: Episodes 1 and 2
A variety of culinary historians, authors, food bloggers, artists, chefs, business founders and restaurant owners all feature in High on the Hog. Here’s a look at who features in episodes 1 and 2 of the Netflix docu-series.
Dr Jessica B Harris – Dr Harris is a culinary historian and author of High on the Hog. She’s written over 12 books examining the foods of the African diaspora.
Chef Valérie Vinakpon – Saveurs du Benin restaurant owner
Karelle Vignon-Vullierme – Food blogger Karelle can be found on Instagram @karellevv.
Romauld Hazoumé – Artist
BJ Dennis – Chef
Michael Twitty – Culinary historian and author
Glenn Roberts – Founder of Anson Mills
Bill and Sarrah Green – Gullah Grub owners
Gabrielle Eitienne – Cultural preservationist
High on the Hog Netflix cast: Episode 3
Adrian Miller – Author and Culinary historian
Brian Dunsmoor and Martin Draluck – Chefs at Hemings & Hercules at Hatchett Hall
Niya Bates – Director of African American History at Monticello (the primary plantation of Thomas Jefferson)
Dr Leni Sorensen – Culinary historian Dr Leni features in episode 3 of the Netflix docu-series.
Gayle Jessup White – Public Relations & Community Engagement Officer at Monticello
Omar Tate (@coltrane215) – Founder and chef at Honeysuckle pop-up project
Sylvia D’Alessandro – Executive Director at Sandy Ground Historical Society
Ben Harney (@therealmothershuckers) – Mother Shuckers Oysters
Lauren Monroe – Dutrieuille family descendent
Patricia Wilson Aden – President of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.
High on the Hog cast: Episode 4
Jerrelle Guy (@chocolateforbasil) – Author of Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing and blogger.
Anthony Bruno – Northeast Trail Riders Association Trail Boss
Pastor Clint Edison – New Zion pastor and Church BBQ restaurant manager
Greg and Mary Gatlin – Gatlin’s BBQ & Catering
Larry Callies – Black Cowboy Museum creator
Chris Williams – Owner and chef at Lucille’s
Toni Tipton-Martin – Author of Jubilee and The Jemima Code: Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks and historian
