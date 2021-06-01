Netflix: Meet the High on the Hog cast - chef BJ Dennis, Dr Jessica B Harris, Omar Tate and co!











Four-part docuseries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America dropped on Netflix on May 26th, 2021. Let’s get to know the people who feature in the show and meet the High on the Hog cast…

Food writer, sommelier, chef, magazine owner and producer Stephen Satterfield is on a journey to uncover the stories of African American food. The Netflix Original Series is adapted from a 2011 book of the same name written by Dr Jessica B Harris.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – Netflix

High on the Hog cast: Episodes 1 and 2

A variety of culinary historians, authors, food bloggers, artists, chefs, business founders and restaurant owners all feature in High on the Hog. Here’s a look at who features in episodes 1 and 2 of the Netflix docu-series.

Dr Jessica B Harris – Dr Harris is a culinary historian and author of High on the Hog. She’s written over 12 books examining the foods of the African diaspora.

Screenshot: Dr Jessica B Harris High on the Hog cast – Netflix

Chef Valérie Vinakpon – Saveurs du Benin restaurant owner

Karelle Vignon-Vullierme – Food blogger Karelle can be found on Instagram @karellevv.

Romauld Hazoumé – Artist

BJ Dennis – Chef

Screenshot: BJ Dennis High on the Hog – Netflix

Michael Twitty – Culinary historian and author

High on the Hog: Michael Twitty – Netflix

Glenn Roberts – Founder of Anson Mills

Bill and Sarrah Green – Gullah Grub owners

Gabrielle Eitienne – Cultural preservationist

Screenshot: High on the Hog – Netflix

High on the Hog Netflix cast: Episode 3

Adrian Miller – Author and Culinary historian

Screenshot: High on the Hog – Netflix

Brian Dunsmoor and Martin Draluck – Chefs at Hemings & Hercules at Hatchett Hall

Niya Bates – Director of African American History at Monticello (the primary plantation of Thomas Jefferson)

Screenshot: High on the Hog – Netflix

Dr Leni Sorensen – Culinary historian Dr Leni features in episode 3 of the Netflix docu-series.

Screenshot: High on the Hog – Netflix

Gayle Jessup White – Public Relations & Community Engagement Officer at Monticello

Omar Tate (@coltrane215) – Founder and chef at Honeysuckle pop-up project

Sylvia D’Alessandro – Executive Director at Sandy Ground Historical Society

Ben Harney (@therealmothershuckers) – Mother Shuckers Oysters

Screenshot: High on the Hog – Netflix

Lauren Monroe – Dutrieuille family descendent

Screenshot: Lauren Monroe High on the Hog – Netflix

Patricia Wilson Aden – President of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Screenshot: High on the Hog Netflix cast

High on the Hog cast: Episode 4

Jerrelle Guy (@chocolateforbasil) – Author of Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing and blogger.

Screenshot: High on the Hog – Netflix

Anthony Bruno – Northeast Trail Riders Association Trail Boss

Pastor Clint Edison – New Zion pastor and Church BBQ restaurant manager

Greg and Mary Gatlin – Gatlin’s BBQ & Catering

Larry Callies – Black Cowboy Museum creator

Screenshot: Larry Callies High on the Hog – Netflix

Chris Williams – Owner and chef at Lucille’s

Toni Tipton-Martin – Author of Jubilee and The Jemima Code: Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks and historian

Screenshot: Toni Tipton-Martin High on the Hog Netflix cast

