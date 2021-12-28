Which accent does Hilary Farr have and where is the HGTV star from?











For anyone who loves home improvement and reality TV, HGTV is the go-to network! From Fixer to Fabulous to Flip or Flop, Love It or List It and, now, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, there’s no end of shows to watch on HGTV.

Hilary Farr has gone solo on her new show Tough Love with Hilary Farr in 2021 and she’s transforming peoples’ homes. She’s no stranger to saying it how it is but it seems that Hilary’s harsh words often pay off on her projects, so let’s find out more about the HGTV star.

Get to know the Tough Love with Hilary Farr host

Hilary Farr’s brand new HGTV show, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, launched on December 20th, 2021.

She’s been a co-host of Love It or List It alongside David Visentin since 2008. While Hilary is on all-things design, David is a realtor and property expert who does his best to find the show’s participants a new home.

The designer can be found on Instagram @hilary_farr with 242k followers. She writes in her IG bio that she’s the founder of Hilary Farr Designs which features products such as textiles and rugs on its website.

Which accent does Hilary Farr have?

Hilary Farr has a British accent, although she comes from Canada.

She was born in Toronoto but was raised in London as per her website bio.

David said on the Today Show in 2018 that his pet peeve of his co-star was her pronunciation of the word “garage“. He said: “I’ve been correcting her on this for 10 years and she refuses to say it properly.”

How did Hilary get into interior design?

Hilary has been an interior design expert for over 10 years, however, it wasn’t her first passion in life.

Speaking on the Today Show in 2018, Hilary said that she originally wanted to be a ballerina, but later decided to become a designer.

Hilary said: “I had this terrible growth spurt at the age of 12 and that was the end. My mother was unbelievably creative.”

