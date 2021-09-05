Get to know HGTV's Hilary Farr, age, career, family and IG revealed











Love It or List It has been airing on W Network and HGTV since 2008. Thirteen years later and Love It or List It is still going strong and Hilary Farr and David Visentin are still pulling out all the stops to either transform or find new homes for people on the show.

One woman who really does ‘tell it how it is’ is HGTV’s Hilary Farr. She’s the go-to woman for anyone wanting to reinvent their living space. So, let’s find out more about Hilary, her age, career, Instagram and more…

Who is Hilary Farr?

Hilary Farr is an interior designer best known for appearing on HGTV’s Love It or List It alongside David Visentin.

Hilary was born in Canada but grew up in England. In the 1970’s and 80’s, Hilary worked as an actress and had roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, A Man Called Intrepid, City on Fire and more.

The HGTV star is renowned for her “no-nonsense” approach and perhaps has her father to thank for it as she wrote on Instagram in 2020 that he was her “most loyal defender: But he was also my toughest critic and brutally honest even when he knew it would hurt“.

Hilary Farr’s age explored

Hilary was born on August 31st, 1952, which makes her 69 years old in 2021.

At the age of 30, Hilary married Goron Farr on September 12th, 1982.

The pair had one son together named Joshua but divorced in 2008.

Through her son, Hilary is a grandmother of three.

Meet Hilary on Instagram

Interior designer Hilary can be found on Instagram with 227k followers @hilary_farr.

As well as sharing some hints and tips in interior design on IG, Hilary appears to be a huge animal lover as she posts lots of photos of herself with dogs, elephants, rabbits, cats and more.

She also seems to be close to her family and shares throwback photos of herself and her dad.

