Hilary Farr’s net worth explored in 2021 as her new HGTV show premieres











Love It or List It star Hilary Farr is back in 2021 with her own new series. Hilary is going solo on Tough Love with Hilary Farr, so let’s take a look at how much the HGTV star is worth in 2021…

Tough Love with Hilary Farr will premiere on December 20yj on HGTV. Over eight episodes, Hilary will help families turn their disorganized houses into a dream home that they love. Hilary says she’s “short on the sugar” in a sneak peek from People, and it’s safe to say that she’s telling people how it is in the new series.

Who is Hilary Farr?

Hilary Farr is a talented interior designer who has appeared on HGTV’s Love It or List It since 2008 alongside David Visentin.

She’s British Canadian and was born on August 31st, 1951 making her 70 years old in 2021.

Find Hilary on Instagram with around 240k followers @hilary_farr.

Hilary’s career explored

Although Hilary spends her days upgrading peoples’ living spaces in 2021, she didn’t always work in the property industry.

The HGTV star was an actress in the ’70s and ’80s acting. She worked many part-time jobs playing parts in TV shows and also trying her hand at home renovation. Hilary most famously played a part in The Rocky Horror Show in 1975.

She’s been the co-host of Love It or List It since 2008 and is now adding another HGTV show to her resumé!

What is Hilary Farr’s net worth?

It doesn’t appear that Hilary is married in 2021. She was married to Gordon Farr from 1982 until their divorce in 2008. She’s a mother to her son, Josh, and a grandmother to his children.

Taking into consideration Hilary’s career on TV and her company, Hilary Farr Designs, it’s likely that she’d have an impressive net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at $8m in 2021.

