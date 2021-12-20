Who are the guests appearing on Home Town Ben’s Holiday Workshop?











HGTV’s Home Town is celebrating the festive season with Ben’s Holiday Workshop in 2021. The Christmas special airs on December 19th and features both Ben and Erin Napier and some familiar-looking guests. So, let’s find out more about the festive special…

Ben and Erin Napier have been transforming homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi on Home Town since 2016. The couple met at university and were featured in Southern Weddings magazine, following this, they were contacted by HGTV to make their TV show.

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop | Official Trailer | Discovery Plus BridTV 6574 Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop | Official Trailer | Discovery Plus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClINTelJcQQ/hqdefault.jpg 898984 898984 center 22403

What is Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop?

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop is a Christmas special of HGTV’s Home Town.

Ben is hard at work in his workshop and Erin is doing what she does best on design.

By the looks of the holiday trailer, Ben is creating handmade crafts for the festive season along with his celebrity guests.

Read More: Who pays for Home Town Takeover renovations? HGTV show explored

Meet the Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop guests

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop will be available to stream on Discovery+, so it makes sense that Deadliest Catch father and daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen are guests on the Home Town special.

During the trailer, Ben can be seen making a spinning top with Sig and Mandy. Heavily pregnant Mandy is also operating chainsaws and Ben and Sig can be seen carrying a very heavy-looking wooden fireplace.

Sig is 55 years old and is best known for being Captain of the FV Northwestern. Mandy is one of his two daughters, Mandy has a sister named Nina.

Follow Mandy on IG where she has over 76k followers @mandyhansennw.

Screenshot: Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop | Official Trailer | discovery+

Who are tWitch and Allison?

The special guests don’t stop at Sig and Mandy. Ben and Erin also collaborate with Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss.

The Home Town stars create an interactive wall display for a local children’s center with the help of tWitch and Allison.

tWitch is a dancer and TV personality best known for appearing on, and being an All-Star on, So You Think You Can Dance.

Allison is likely best known for being the host of Design Star: Next Gen and for appearing on So You Think You Can Dance, too. Together Allison and Stephen have three children.

See Also: Buy Erin Napier’s overalls here – Home Town Takeover host’s clothing explored!

WATCH HOME TOWN: BEN’S HOLIDAY WORKSHOP ON DEC 19TH ON HGTV AND DISCOVERY+

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK