How to recreate Mal’s jambalaya from Home Town season 5 episode 19











Erin and Ben Napier are the stars of HGTV show Home Town. The husband and wife duo reimagine peoples’ living spaces in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Home Town season 5 episode 19 saw Erin and Ben help a city inspector with a $60,000 budget redesign her home.

Aside from showing off their impressive renovation skills on the show, Home Town viewers got to learn a bit more about the Napiers during episode 19. Erin and Ben introduced their daughter, Mae, on the show, and they also enjoyed Mal’s jambalaya. So, let’s find out more about the recipe and how to recreate the dish.

Mals’ jambalaya

Mallorie Rasberry cooked up her famous jambalaya on Home Town in 2022.

The dish has Southern roots and is very popular for being flavourful, filling and cheap to make as per Veetee.

Jambalaya is a pretty versatile dish but the basic ingredients include rice, meat and vegetables. Judging by Erin’s Instagram post of Mal’s jambalaya, it appears that she’s opted for traditional smoked sausage in her recipe.

How to recreate Mal’s jambalaya from Home Town

Mallorie’s exact jambalaya recipe can be found in Laurel Mercantile Co.’s Family Recipes & Stories (Vol. 1) book.

Erin posted the book to her Twitter feed for anyone to purchase if they’d like to make the recipe. The book costs $14.99 and can be bought online via the Laurel Mercantile Co. website.

The book description reads: “Recipes include: Mallorie’s famous jambalaya, homemade buttermilk biscuits, Mama’s pecan pie and more“.

For those wanting Mal’s jambalaya recipe on #HGTVHomeTown here you go: https://t.co/JviEkky0gH — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) January 17, 2022

Jambalaya with French onion soup recipe

If buying the book to get Mal’s jambalaya recipe is out of the question, then it’s still possible to create this dish at home following a regular jambalaya recipe.

You’ll need the following ingredients to make the rice dish, as well as around an hour of spare time.

1 can condensed French onion soup

1 cup (250ml) beef broth

1 can tomato sauce

1/2 cup (64g) butter

1 onion

1 pepper

1 lb (450g) shrimp

1/2 lb (225g) andouille sausage (cooked)

Creole seasoning 1 tsp

Hot pepper sauce 1 tsp

Long-grain rice 2 cups (400g)

To make a basic jambalaya with French onion soup follow these next steps…

Pour the soup, beef broth and tomato sauce into a large saucepan and add the butter, chopped onion, chopped pepper, seasoning and hot pepper sauce. Bring to the boil, then add the sausage, shrimp and uncooked rice to the pan. Stir everything together and then transger into a baking dish. Cover the dish with foil or a lid and bake in the oven at 190 degrees celsius for half an hour. After 30 minutes, stir the dish and place back in the oven for a further 10 minutes until the rice is tender.

