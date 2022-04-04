Home Town's Ben and Erin Kickstart renovations across the USA this April













It would probably be pretty hard to find anyone who loves the picturesque city of Laurel, Mississippi as much as Ben and Erin Napier do. The duo has been renovating houses in the city on their HGTV show Home Town since 2016, transforming abandoned properties into stunning dream homes.

Home Town has been such a success on HGTV that the show has also had multiple spin-offs. In 2022, viewers can look forward to a brand new spin-off series, Home Town Kickstart. So, let’s take a look at what the show is all about, plus the Kickstart release date and locations…

What is Home Town Kickstart?

After years of renovating houses in their town, Ben and Erin are venturing out of Laurel in 2022 and they’re set to transform properties in other small towns across the US in Home Town Kickstart.

Ben and Erin are turning a show into a movement with their Kickstart series.

Six homes, six small businesses and six public spaces are all featured on the show and the Napiers aren’t alone in their reno work as other HGTV stars are set to appear on the show to lend a helping hand including Windy City Rehab‘s Alison Victoria.

Home Town Kickstart release date explored

The Home Town Kickstart release date has been confirmed for Sunday, April 24th 2022, the show premieres at 8 pm.

The show airs on HGTV and features other HGTV stars including Nate Berkus, Ty Pennington, Jeremiah Brent, Jasmine Roth and more.

As per Discovery, Erin Napier said: “We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel… Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.“

Exploring the Kickstart locations

After branching out in Home Town Takeover, Ben and Erin are going even farther afield in Home Town Kickstart.

The home reno duo are visiting six different locations across the USA.

The 2022 series will see Ben and Erin, and the rest of the HGTV stars, get to work in Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana.

As per Discovery, Ben and Erin are set to: “…lead three projects in each town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.“

