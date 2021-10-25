Meet the Homestead Rescue cast of 2021, Marty, Matt, Misty and co











The Discovery Channel is always a reliable network for all kinds of quirky programmes. Giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of people who live out in the elements from the Alaskan Bush People to Naked and Afraid, there’s no end of episodes available to really open our minds.

Food, shelter, clean water and family are all very important things on Homestead Rescue. The show, which airs on Discovery, sees a group of people working together to survive off the grid in the USA.

So, without further adieu, let’s find out more about the Homestead Rescue cast in 2021.

Screenshot: Marty Raney Falls in the Mud! | Homestead Rescue

Homestead Rescue is back!

Discovery Channel’s Homestead Rescue is back in 2021. The show first started airing in 2016 and now it’s onto its ninth season.

As per Discovery, the Raney family “use their building, farming, and hunting expertise to help people who strive to live off the grid.“

The family lives in Alaska, and judging by the 2021 preview clips, the Raney’s aren’t just helping others live off the grid, but they’re building their very own dream homestead this season.

Meet the Homestead Rescue cast of 2021

Homestead Rescue sees Marty, Matt and Misty Raney use their multitude of skills to help people build a life off the grid in the USA.

Episode 1 sees the Raneys help out a Tennessee family by building them a massive yurt. Episode 2 features a Vermont couple and 3 focuses on the Buchannans’ Georgia homestead.

The show is narrated by Rick Robles as per IMDb.

Homestead Rescue: Meet the Raney family

Martin Raney is the head of the family on Homestead Rescue. He’s 64 years old, was born in Alaska and formerly worked as a Denali mountain guide and a survivalist.

Martin married Mollee Roestel in 1974 and together they have four children – Misty, Miles, Matt and Melanee Raney. Marty has over 19k followers on Instagram @marty.raney.

As per Twitter, Matt Raney also has a family of his own, making Marty and Mollee grandparents. Matt is married to wife Katie and together they have a son named Indy and a daughter called Ruby.

WATCH HOMESTEAD RESCUE FROM OCTOBER 18TH 2021 ON DISCOVERY

