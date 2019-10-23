University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new exploration series kicked off on the National Geographic channel on Sunday, October 20th.

Lost Cities with Albert Lin takes viewers on a journey from the Lost Kingdom of the Pacific to the Knights Templar in Israel. The aim of the series is to see how scientists can use modern technologies explore ancient cultures and history.

The presenter on the show may not be familiar to most viewers, but he’s quickly earning himself a name in the world of exploration – he’s even been dubbed the bionic Indiana Jones!

So, who is Albert Lin, the show’s presenter? And how did he lose his foot? Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Albert Lin?

Albert Lin is a 38-year-old TV presenter, University of California San Diego technologist and National Geographic Explorer.

A National Geographic Explorer is a scholar funded by the organisation to conduct research or an exploration project. Albert’s first project with National Geographic was Valley of the Khans, an exploration into Mongolia’s past. You can read more about this project here.

Albert was a student at UCSD. He studied his bachelor’s and Masters degrees there, and then obtained a Ph.D. in material science.

Despite his burgeoning career as a TV explorer, Albert has not completely abandoned his love for studying and science, as he co-founded a company that uses video games to teach science to students.

More recently, Albert and some other lecturers at UCSD launched the Centre for Human Frontiers. This is a think tank which focusses on technology’s role in shaping modern society and the modern man. Pretty impressive stuff!

How did Albert lose his foot?

On September 26th, 2016, Albert Lin had a major accident that meant he required his right leg to be amputated.

Albert was in an off-road vehicle accident which resulted in his leg bones shattering. Next his leg – beneath the kneecap – was removed and he was fitted with a prosthetic limb. This was after three weeks of deliberation of whether or not to “go bionic” in hospital.

But he has not let the accident take away his love for exploration and you can often spot Albert – and his new foot – surfing, skating and hiking!

And Albert has been very candid about his accident and much of the story is relayed on his Instagram.

If you want to know more about Albert Lin, then the best place to keep up to date with his latest works is on Instagram and Twitter.

He shares snaps of all of his epic adventures to the likes of Jordan, Peru, Israel and Death Valley in California. Albert will take on any terrain!

