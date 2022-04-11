Kandi Burruss' brother passed away at 22 years old in a tragic accident













Kandi Burruss found fame as a member of R&B group Xscape. She went on to release some solo songs such as Don’t Think I’m Not and she also wrote some huge hits for other groups including TLC’s No Scrubs. Nowadays, Kandi may be best known for being a cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 45-year-old has been on RHOA since season 2 and she’s also the owner of multiple businesses. It’s safe to say that Kandi is certainly a busy lady and in 2022, she and her friends and family are on a new Bravo spin-off show, Kandi and The Gang. During the show’s sixth episode, Kandi mentions her late brother, so how did Kandi Burruss’ brother pass away?

Get to know Kandi and her family

The concept of the Old Lady Gang restaurant was thought up by Kandi Burrus’ husband, Todd Tucker.

Old Lady Gang is the focus of Kandi’s new show, Kandi and The Gang and she and Todd, along with Kandi’s mother, Joyce, and aunties Bertha and Nora are the main stars of the series.

Staff at the restaurant are cast members on the show such as Brian, DonJuan and Shawndreca. Some of the cast members are not only restaurant staff but family members, too. Kandi’s cousins Melvin and Patrick also appear on the show.

Kandi says Patrick is like her brother reincarnated

During Kandi and The Gang episode 6, Kandi says that her cousin, Patrick, was named after her brother who passed away.

Kandi added: “It’s just like my brother was reincarnated. So, I’m just reminded of him every time I see him.“

Taking to Instagram in 2020, Kandi wished her cousin a Happy Birthday, Kandi wrote: “Happy Birthday to my young king @kightpatrick_! My cousin by blood but also my Godson.“

How did Kandi Burruss’ brother pass away?

Kandi Burruss had an older brother named Patrick. He sadly passed away at 22 years old in a car accident, Kandi was 15 years old.

Speaking to Bravo in 2018, Kandi said that the car accident happened in Mexico in 1991. She said that her brother was a great mediator and often sorted out drama between Kandi and her bandmates when she was in Xscape. Kandi added: “If my brother had not passed away, we probably would have lasted longer as a group than we did.“

On Instagram, Kandi has often posted tribute posts to her brother over the years. In 2014, she wrote: “My brother Patrick Riley will be forever missed! 23 years ago today was the worst day in my life. I still think about my brother everyday. He’s not here physically but he is with me.“

