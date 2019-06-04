Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

Most avid watchers of Love Island know that the show has come under fire in recent years for its lack of diverse casting.

The ITV2 show has had lots of calls from fans asking for the show to represent more of Britain’s diverse population.

So, has it delivered this year? Find out some of the nationalities and ethnicities of this year’s Love Island 2019 cast below…

Where is Anton Danyluk from?

Love Islander Anton Danyluk comes from Airdrie in Scotland.

He joins Laura Anderson and Camila Thurlow as the third Scottish contestant on Love Island.

This makes Anton the first ever Scottish male contestant to appear on the reality TV show.

What is Anton Danyluk’s ethnicity?

Although nothing has been said so far about Anton’s ethnicity, it is believed that Danyluk is a Ukranian surname.

In Anton’s old Instagram bio, he had numerous flag emojis, which included both the Ukranian and Italian flags.

His Instagram also featured the flag of Myanmar, which was formerly known as Burma.

How diverse is Love Island this year?

It seems that Love Island has made a bit more of an effort this year when it comes to portraying a more accurate representation of the UK.

This year the show will feature Anna Vakili who is of Iranian heritage, Yewande Biala who is of Nigerian heritage and Sherif Lanre who is of Sierra Leonean/Nigerian heritage.

The show will also feature Michael Griffiths who is of Barbadian/British heritage and Amber Gill who is of Trinidadian/British heritage.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 FROM MONDAY, JUNE 3RD ON ITV 2.