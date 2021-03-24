How does Moonshiners not get arrested? Fans wonder how Discovery stars avoid getting caught











For a long time now, viewers have been wondering how Moonshiners stars don’t get caught and get away with what they are doing on TV.

The Discovery Network series follows a group of individuals who run a moonshine business in the deep woods of Appalachia.

By the looks of Twitter, a lot of fans of the show are wondering how these people haven’t been caught by the police, as well how that gets broadcasted to millions of viewers across the world.

So, how do Moonshiners stars not get arrested?

How do Moonshiners stars not get arrested?

According to the show’s stars Tim and Steven Ray Tickle, it’s all about not getting caught.

In a previous interview with Fox News, Tickle said: “They’ve got to actually catch you doing something wrong. By the time that hits the TV…,” before Tim chimed in: “And that’s physically catch you.”

Tickle continued: “We’re not sitting where we [were] at the time. You know, they watch me on TV Tuesday nights at 9, I’m still not sitting in the same spot at 10 o’clock when that show goes off. It’s non-taxed; that’s pretty much the only reason it’s illegal.”

Moonshine is illegal not because of its alcohol levels, Tickle added in the interview. Explaining more about why moonshine is actually illegal, Tickle said:

“And that’s why moonshine’s illegal, because there’s no taxes being paid on it. It’s not that it’s unregulated or that the government thinks it could possibly be an inferior product, which if you know what you’re doing making moonshine, that’s absolutely what you don’t want to put out there.”

With two tons of malted corn on their hands, Tickle and the Laws reach out to Josh to acquire some spare stills.



Is Moonshiners staged?

A lot of viewers have speculated the reality of the programme and often wonder whether Moonshiners is staged.

While cast members on the Discovery series are real people, like most shows, the scenes are likely to be planned before they are broadcast to viewers at home.

Plus, Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control spokesperson Kathleen Shaw has explained that the state would have taken action if there was an illegal activity as being aired on the show.

As reported by Fox News, Shaw wrote in an email: “If illegal activity was actually taking place, the Virginia ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement would have taken action.”

Who has created Moonshiners?

Moonshiners is a ‘docudrama’ produced by Magilla Entertainment, a company based in New York which is also behind several other reality series too.

The entertainment company has brought shows such as Long Island Medium and Beachfront Bargain Hunt to our screens.

